How to End the Autism Epidemic

How to End the Autism Epidemic

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Any Thinking Person's avatar
Any Thinking Person
Apr 17Edited

Berenson is and has always been an arrogant authority hungry narcissist. That he hits on truth once in awhile and was particularly helpful early in the COVID nonsense, doesn't obscure the fact that it was always about him being the smartest guy in the room. You need look no further than Alex condescending to and lecturing Pierre Kory on the effectiveness of ivermectin during COVID. AB made a snotty self involved fool of himself. Your article describes his process perfectly.

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william schneider's avatar
william schneider
Apr 17

May God continue to bless you and your son, JB. Eventually, the lion of truth will win in this jungle of stupidity and laziness.

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