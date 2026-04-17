PORTLAND, Oregon—”Sometimes the truth is no fun.” That’s how Alex Berenson begins his recent piece dismissing non-speaking autistic individuals who communicate by spelling. It’s a clever opening line—because it signals to the reader that what follows is going to be uncomfortable, maybe even brave.

My son on a mounted board

It’s also a tell.

Because what Berenson is actually doing is something far more familiar: he is encountering a phenomenon that challenges his assumptions about autism, deciding it cannot be real, and then constructing an explanation that allows him to keep believing what he already believed.

I know this pattern intimately.

I lived it.

For years, I believed my son’s limited speech reflected his limited cognition. That’s what I was told. That’s what every expert around me believed. That’s what I believed.

And I was dead, dead wrong.

So when I read Berenson’s piece, I don’t just see a journalist making an argument. I see a mindset—a deeply ingrained way of interpreting autism that collapses under even modest scrutiny.

What makes his article so frustrating is not that he’s skeptical. Skepticism is healthy. It’s that his skepticism is selective. It is applied aggressively to anything that challenges his worldview and completely absent when it comes to his own assumptions.

He never seriously considers the possibility that what he is observing might be real.

He only asks: how can I explain this away?

The easiest way to see this is the move his entire article depends on. Everything—every form of spelling, every individual, every method—gets lumped into one category: “facilitated communication.” Once that label is applied, the case is closed.

But that move only works if you ignore the single most important fact in this entire debate: independence.

My son began on a letterboard. Someone held it. He pointed. That’s the stage critics fixate on, because it’s the easiest to misunderstand and the easiest to attack.

But that is not where the story ends.

Today, my son types on a mounted keyboard. No one is touching him. No one is moving the keyboard. No one is interpreting ambiguous gestures. He is not being “facilitated.” He is not being “guided.” He is typing—independently, in real time.

You can watch this happen in our documentary, Spellers.

Berenson never engages with this. Not once. Because once you do, you have to confront a much harder question:

If a non-speaking individual is typing independently, generating novel language, answering unpredictable questions…then who, exactly, is doing the communicating?

Berenson’s answer is to avoid the question entirely and retreat to something more comfortable: how it looks.

He tells you the pacing is wrong. He tells you there’s no hesitation. He mocks the movement as “a chicken pecking at dirt.” He invites you to compare what you’re seeing to how you type, how you text, how you write, and to conclude that because it doesn’t match your experience, it must not be real.

This is not science. It’s intuition.

And it’s exactly the kind of intuition that has led to decades of misunderstanding in autism.

Non-speaking individuals often have significant motor planning challenges. That’s not controversial—it’s increasingly documented. The issue is not necessarily cognition. The issue is the ability to translate intent into coordinated movement.

As Elizabeth Vosseller puts it, the challenge is often connecting “intent and action”—because “all means of communication require motor skills,” and speech is one of the most complex motor tasks the human body performs .

That insight alone should make Berenson pause before judging authorship based on how something looks.

But he doesn’t pause.

He doubles down.

He argues that the lack of hesitation proves the communication is not real. But think about that for a moment. If someone were being cued—subtly guided, influenced, or “fed” letters—you would expect hesitation. You would expect inconsistency. You would expect visible friction between the communicator and the supposed facilitator.

Instead, what we often see is speed and accuracy.

That is not evidence of fraud.

That is evidence of fluency.

And this is not just anecdotal. There is actual data on this—data that Berenson never mentions.

At the University of Virginia, researchers led by Vikram Jaswal used head-mounted eye-tracking technology to study non-speaking individuals who spell to communicate. What they found is remarkably straightforward:

Participants “pointed to about one letter per second, rarely made spelling errors, and visually fixated most letters about half a second before pointing to them” .

Let that sink in.

Their eyes got to the correct letter before their hand did.

Their timing patterns reflected the same planning processes seen in fluent typists.

As Jaswal himself explained, if spellers were responding to cues, “this would take time and be subject to error” .

But that’s not what the data shows.

Berenson ignores this entirely. He replaces it with his own visual impressions and asks the reader to trust him.

That’s not how serious inquiry works.

And then there’s the broader context—the part of this story that Berenson either doesn’t know or chooses not to engage with.

When organizations like ASHA moved to shut down spelling-based communication methods, they did so with enormous authority. Their statements shaped what therapists could do, what schools would allow, and what parents were told was possible.

But those statements were not universally accepted—not even close.

More than 150 individuals, including clinicians, researchers, and families, submitted formal objections, arguing that the evidence base was incomplete, that alternative explanations had not been adequately explored, and that real-world observations of communication could not simply be dismissed .

One experienced clinician described observing nonspeaking individuals who were “on-topic and at times, surprisingly insightful,” with no evidence of facilitators directing specific letters .

Another described watching individuals progress from early support to independent typing, asking the obvious question: should we really dismiss what is plainly observable?

This is not fringe thinking. This is not just “desperate parents.” These are professionals, researchers, and practitioners grappling with something that does not fit neatly into existing models.

Berenson pretends this debate doesn’t exist.

He presents a closed case where, in reality, there is an ongoing and very real scientific and clinical conversation.

And that brings us to the most important question he never asks:

What if we’re wrong?

What if, for decades, we have misunderstood non-speaking autism?

What if the tools we use to measure intelligence—tools that require speech, pointing, or other motor outputs—are systematically underestimating people who cannot reliably produce those outputs?

As Vosseller has argued, the risk is not that we might “overestimate” someone’s abilities. The greater risk is that we underestimate them and deny them access to communication, education, and agency.

That is the “least dangerous assumption.”

I’ve lived that shift personally. I’ve watched my son go from silence to language. I’ve watched him struggle to initiate movement, struggle to control his body, and then—slowly, painstakingly—gain the ability to express what was always there.

I’ve watched him move from a held board to a mounted keyboard to independent typing.

That progression is not theoretical. It is observable. It is repeatable. And it is happening not just in my home, but in homes and classrooms across the country.

Berenson warns about false hope.

But the real danger is not false hope.

The real danger is refusing to recognize communication when it doesn’t look the way you expect it to look.

The real danger is clinging to outdated assumptions because revising them would be uncomfortable.

The real danger is looking at a non-speaking person typing independently and saying, in effect, “I don’t believe you.”

Berenson ends by suggesting that institutions have abandoned truth.

In reality, what’s happening is much more unsettling.

The “truth” he is defending is the one we’ve held for decades—that non-speaking individuals are cognitively limited, that our assessments are accurate, that our understanding is complete.

What’s emerging now challenges that.

And rather than engage with that challenge, Berenson dismisses it.

The question is no longer whether non-speaking individuals can communicate.

The question is whether people like Alex Berenson are willing to update their beliefs when the evidence no longer supports them.

So far, the answer appears to be no.

And that says far more about him than it does about the people he’s so eager to dismiss.

What about the most famous Speller in the world?

Elizabeth Vosseller and Ben, The Reason I Jump , available on Netflix

Most people have heard of the New York Times bestseller, The Reason I Jump, written by then 13-year old Naoki Higashida from Japan. I suppose few people realize that Mr. Higashida (he’s now a 29 year old man) began with a held letterboard just like today’s nonspeakers using S2C or RPM. In fact, in the movie version of The Reason I Jump, the founder of S2C, Elizabeth Vosseller (a former SLP) is on screen holding a 26-letter stencil board and working with Ben, a nonspeaker who uses a pencil to poke out his words. (I’m surprised ASHA didn’t protest outside the screening of the movie at Sundance, where it won the audience award in 2020.)



In 2014, soon after the English version release of The Reason I Jump, a child psychiatrist and a child neuropsychologist published a commentary in The Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics questioning the validity of the book. Their arguments mirrored Mr. Berenson’s statements, and their criticism was withering:

The process by which Naoki communicates is strikingly reminiscent of “facilitated communication,” a process in which a “facilitator” helps the autistic individual with more or less direct physical support to type messages that he or she is unable to speak. In many cases, the gap between the sophistication of the typed messages and the much more limited cognitive level of the individual as ascertained through multiple other means, immediately calls into question the affected individual as the actual source.

Oddly, the authors are forced to reconcile a puzzling aspect of Mr. Higashida’s current form of communication: the fact that he has progressed from someone helping him move his hands to spell (when he was younger) to a person typing independently on a keyboard (today as an adult). Their explanation for his seemingly indpendent communication is, in my opinion, the Achilles’ heel of all these denialists, see for yourself:

Denialists gonna deny

Naoki calls his current writing system “facilitated finger writing” (in the translation of his 2009 talk at Tokyo University) and then describes how he gradually reduced the amount of physical support he needed from handover-hand to support on the elbow, shoulder, then back, and finally independent typing. In a video of his communication from around the time The Reason I Jump was written, Naoki is seen sitting with his mother. Although we cannot say that he is always in physical contact with his mother, in this video, she appears to have a hand on his back, shoulder, or leg most of the time. It is possible that he is receiving physical cues from her about what to type or that he is typing independently, perhaps typing previously memorized text and that her physical prompts are to keep him engaged in this activity.

click to watch video

I was curious to see what the authors were talking about, and video of Mr. Higashida is readily available online, so just take a look for yourself at this video of him typing very independently with his mother sitting next to him. It seems that denialists hit a rational wall trying to explain what’s going on when nonspeakers are doing the very thing they claim would prove it’s them doing the typing: they create another, even less rational explanation. I this case, Mr. Higashida must have memorized all this typing in advance with his nefarious mother pulling all the strings because…it couldn’t possibly be him doing the typing!

The heart of the issue: Ableism and entrenched thinking

There is a tidal wave of nonspeakers learning to spell to communicate. With each passing day, more of them are moving to MOUNTED communication devices, demonstrating the very thing that groups like ASHA claimed would validate independent communication. For example, during filming for the documentary SPELLERS, my son Jamie has two cameras on him while fielding unknown questions from the film’s director. He answers these questions on a mounted keyboard.

The root issue here is obvious: Mr. Berenson, ASHA, and many other therapists who work with children with autism (most notably ABA therapists) believe our children are cognitively disabled. Their entire way of working with our kids is based on this presumption. Ever seen an ABA session? It looks more similar to dog training than learning. I get it. I used to think this way. I thought my own son’s speech (of which he has very little) represented his cognitive abilities. None of his highly trained autism specialists ever disabused me of this perspective…until Jamie met Elizabeth Vosseller in late 2019.

Speaking of Elizabeth Vosseller, she’s a member of ASHA, a former SLP herself, and she didn’t stand idly by when ASHA attacked spelling back in 2018. Her rebuttal is a work of art, 20x better written than this blog, and it really should be read in its entirety, and although I quoted her above, I’m just going to quote one of its many perfect parts here:

Elizabeth Vosseller, creator of S2C