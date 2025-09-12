How to End the Autism Epidemic

How to End the Autism Epidemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Anthony's avatar
John Anthony
Sep 12Edited

JB, this is an incredibly well documented article and I hope it makes some difference in how people look at what is clearly an epidemic with a cause that aligns perfect with our imperfect drug testing regime.

As I read this article it brought back memories of my father. I’m sharing this not as proof of anything, but as support that what you are studying is more widely understood and talked about openly in the scientific community before the capture of politicians and the media by the pharmaceutical industry.

My father earned his PhD in Zoology from UCLA in the mid-1950s. Now it would be called a PhD in Biology. His thesis was on gut bacteria of the Mojave Desert Blue Belly Lizard. It sounds funny but he actually had a lifetime fascination with what he called the gut-brain connection, a thing we now take as a given: the state of our flora and fauna in our digestive system has documented impact on our mental state. These ideas floating around inside of the scientific community likely for decades before they reach an inflection point and are considered common knowledge.

Like many of us, what we learn in grad school we never get to fully apply in our profession. My father developed a deep interest in BioPhysics and spent most of his career researching the effects of radiation on mammalian nervous systems before settling in to teaching Nuclear Medicine to post-graduate MDs. His general curiosity about human biology never left him, though, and after I returned to Los Angeles in the 1990s with a wife and baby daughter, I got to spend a lot more time with him than in the prior decade. Admittedly, we spent a lot time talking about astronomy, a hobby we shared. But every so often he’d bring up aluminum and how it enters our body. He believed it was environmentally toxic to the nervous system and he pointed to aluminum pans, aluminum foil when used in cooking, and aluminum in things like baking powder and deodorant. His many concern was Alzheimer’s which ironically and sadly began its slow process of destroying his brilliant brain around 2000, the year he turned 70. It’s interesting to note that baking powder proudly proclaims these days that it’s “aluminum free” as does deodorant.

It seems odd to me that a metal known within the scientific community, of which my father was a part, was known to collect and poison the brain and has been allowed to be injected into our children some 30 years after my father was concerned about its toxicity.

For what it’s worth, I strongly feel your conclusions are likely to become established fact (and I know you don’t need my encouragement being the father that you are), so keep pushing and push harder if you can. Millions of unborn babies are counting on you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Miller's avatar
William Miller
Sep 12

Very impressive evidence strongly suggesting that Aluminum *causes* Autism.

I assume that you already “on board” with the idea that Aluminum *causes* Alzheimer’s.

Some 4-years ago, as a result of my poor performance in the cognition part of my annual MD checkout, I was referred to a local MD “Alzheimer’s specialist.”

In my first conference, the MD stated that *nobody knows what causes Alzheimer’s, but “we’re working on it.”

My MMSE 30 point “score” was 16… This was “

beginning and irreversible Alzheimer’s.”

So… I started reading. I learned that Metallic Aluminum *causes* Alzheimer’s.

Orthosilicic Acid (OSA) is found in many natural spring water sources, and has the *apparently-unique* ability to *safely* dissolve bodily Aluminum for removal via urine and perspiration.

I began a liter/quart a day program using high-OSA Fiji water.

My most recent MMSE “score” was 29… HIGH NORMAL.

Might it be possible that a similar program could have similar results with autistic children?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J.B. Handley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture