MEXICO CITY, Mexico—My father was an avid rugby player in the 1970s. Like many athletes of his era, he swore by a peculiar substance called DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) for his injuries. He used it all the time, I can still remember joining him on the weekend for a rugby tournament and smelling the sulfur-like waft coming off all of his teammates. I always wondered why it disappeared from common use. Now, as the father of a son with autism, I think I understand—and I think this forgotten compound MAY hold promise for helping our children.

What you’re about to read is a hypothesis. Nothing more. But it’s a hypothesis built on published science, on the extraordinary work of researchers around the world, and on the biological mechanisms we now understand underlie autism. If you’ve followed my work over the years, you know I believe aluminum adjuvant in vaccines is the primary driver of the autism epidemic through a mechanism called “immune activation.” What I’m about to propose is this: DMSO may be uniquely suited to address the downstream consequences of that immune activation—the neuroinflammation, the gut dysfunction, and the autoimmunity that plague our children.

I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to an anonymous Substack author who writes under the name “A Midwestern Doctor” and has compiled what may be the most comprehensive synthesis of DMSO research ever assembled. Over the past year, this physician has published dozens of articles synthesizing thousands of studies on DMSO, and much of what follows draws from their extraordinary work.

The Three Pillars of Autism Biology

Before we get to DMSO, let me remind you of what the science tells us about autism’s biological signature. As I detailed in my book How to End the Autism Epidemic and in my widely-read article on aluminum adjuvant, autism is characterized by three consistent biological findings:

1. Neuroinflammation

In 2005, Dr. Carlos Pardo and colleagues at Johns Hopkins published a landmark paper finding “neural inflammation” in the postmortem brains of people with autism. As the late Dr. Paul Patterson of Caltech explained:

“There is also very striking evidence of immune dysregulation in the brain itself...The study found that the microglial cells, which act as the brain’s own immune system, were activated. The study also found amazing increases of certain cytokines in the brain, and of others in the cerebro-spinal fluid. This is a landmark paper, in my opinion. It presents the first evidence that there’s an ongoing, permanent immune-system activation in the brains of autistic people.“

This finding has been replicated numerous times, including a 2013 Japanese PET study that concluded: “The results strongly support the contention that immune abnormalities contribute to the etiology of ASD.”

2. Gastrointestinal Dysfunction

Anyone who has a child with autism knows the gut problems are real. Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s 1998 paper—the one that got him struck off the medical register for daring to suggest the MMR vaccine might be connected to autism—actually found significant inflammatory bowel disease in children with autism. Whatever you think of Wakefield, his observation about gut inflammation has been replicated countless times since.

Studies now show that children with autism have altered gut microbiomes, increased intestinal permeability (”leaky gut”), and chronic inflammation throughout the GI tract. The gut-brain axis is real, and in our children, it’s dysregulated.

3. Autoimmunity

Autism is increasingly recognized as having autoimmune features. Children with autism show elevated rates of autoimmune antibodies, and their family members have higher rates of autoimmune diseases. The immune system in autism isn’t just activated—it’s attacking self.

Enter DMSO: The Compound That Does Everything

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) is a simple molecule—two methyl groups and an oxygen atom bonded to sulfur. It occurs naturally in trace amounts in foods like tomatoes, tea, coffee, and corn. It was discovered in 1866, forgotten, rediscovered in the 1940s as an industrial solvent, and then in the early 1960s, something remarkable happened.

Dr. Stanley Jacob at the Oregon Health Sciences University just down the street from me began studying DMSO and discovered it had an almost unbelievable range of therapeutic properties. By 1965, DMSO had taken America by storm. As the Midwestern Doctor writes:

“In the 1960s, this was recognized and DMSO took the nation by storm (e.g., people everywhere were clamoring for it, gas stations would often advertise they sold it, and tens of thousands of research studies were conducted by enthusiastic scientists around the globe).”

Then the FDA shut it all down. A single woman died while taking DMSO along with numerous other drugs—a death never conclusively linked to DMSO—and the FDA used this as justification to ban all DMSO research in America. Congress held hearings. 60 Minutes did an exposé. The public was outraged. But the FDA held firm for decades, until the 1994 DSHEA Act finally took away their authority over natural substances.

Why would the FDA go to war against a compound that appeared to safely treat dozens of conditions? That’s a question for another day. What matters now is what the science shows DMSO can do—and why those properties map so precisely onto the biological dysfunctions we see in autism.

Discovery #1: DMSO Is a Powerful Anti-Neuroinflammatory

Remember Dr. Patterson’s observation about “permanent immune-system activation in the brains of autistic people”? DMSO appears uniquely suited to address exactly this.

The Midwestern Doctor has compiled extensive evidence showing DMSO’s effects on brain inflammation:

DMSO crosses the blood-brain barrier. Unlike most compounds, DMSO readily enters the brain. Studies show it appears in brain tissue within minutes of administration by any route—oral, topical, or intravenous. This is critical because most anti-inflammatory drugs cannot reach the brain.

DMSO suppresses microglial activation. The microglia are the brain’s immune cells—the very cells that Dr. Pardo found activated in autistic brains. As the Midwestern Doctor writes:

“DMSO lowers many of the inflammatory cytokines (e.g., IL-1α, IL-1β, and IL-6) associated with strokes and tissue injury...and inhibits capping of surface receptors including those in lymphocytes (which calms an overactive inflammatory response).”

IL-6 is particularly important. In my aluminum adjuvant article, I detailed how IL-6 is the key cytokine that mediates immune-activation-induced autism. Dr. Patterson’s team showed that a single injection of IL-6 into pregnant mice caused autism-like behaviors in offspring. Chinese researchers showed that the Hepatitis B vaccine—given on day one of life in America—increases IL-6 in the brains of newborn rats.

DMSO as a selective IL-6 suppressor is therefore enormously significant for autism.

DMSO protects neurons from excitotoxicity. Glutamate-induced excitotoxicity is a major source of neuronal death, and several studies suggest glutamate dysregulation in autism. The Midwestern Doctor cites research showing:

“DMSO suppress[es] glutamate induced-excitotoxicity (a common source of nerve cell death)...in two studies where rat hippocampal slices [were] exposed to glutamic acid, DMSO significantly improved the neuron’s return to normal firing and strength, with 66.7-82.3% of them recovering.”

DMSO has been shown to treat neurological conditions in humans. Perhaps most remarkably, DMSO has been studied in conditions involving neuroinflammation and brain injury, with impressive results. A 2002 clinical trial of DMSO for stroke patients found:

“63% of the patients achieved ‘improved’ or ‘markedly improved’ neurological status (whereas for the patients receiving standard treatment, only 20% achieved an ‘improved’ status three months later).”

The children with autism have brains under constant inflammatory assault. DMSO may offer a way to calm that storm.

Discovery #2: DMSO Heals the Gut

The gastrointestinal dysfunction in autism is not incidental—it’s central to the condition. And DMSO has remarkable effects on the gut.

The Midwestern Doctor has compiled extensive evidence:

DMSO treats inflammatory bowel disease. In a double-blind, randomized study of patients with ulcerative colitis:

“After two weeks, 51% of those treated with a standard regimen (sulfasalazine or prednisolone) recovered, while 84% of those using DMSO or allopurinol recovered. Over the next year...the standard treatment (sulfasalazine) had a 25% relapse rate. In contrast, that rate was only 5% of those taking DMSO.”

DMSO heals intestinal permeability. The “leaky gut” so common in autism allows undigested proteins and bacterial toxins to enter the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation. DMSO has been shown to protect intestinal barrier function and reduce intestinal inflammation.

DMSO protects against stress-induced gut injury. In multiple rat studies, DMSO protected against gastric ulceration caused by stress—significant because stress is known to worsen both GI symptoms and behavioral symptoms in autism.

DMSO has anti-microbial properties. Many children with autism have dysbiotic gut flora, with overgrowth of pathogenic bacteria and yeast. DMSO has been shown to inhibit the growth of common GI pathogens including E. coli, Shigella, and Candida. When combined with antibiotics, it can potentiate their effects.

Perhaps most intriguing is a reader testimonial shared by the Midwestern Doctor:

“DMSO and the carnivore diet worked for me for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Interstitial Cystitis.”

These reader reports are anecdotal, but when dozens of them consistently report the same thing—rapid GI improvement from DMSO—it demands attention.

Discovery #3: DMSO Addresses Autoimmunity

The autoimmune component of autism is increasingly recognized. Children with autism have elevated rates of autoantibodies to brain proteins. Their families have elevated rates of autoimmune diseases. Something has gone wrong with immune tolerance.

DMSO has a long history of treating autoimmune conditions. The Midwestern Doctor writes:

“DMSO is an ‘umbrella remedy’ capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and reviving dying cells).”

Key findings on DMSO and autoimmunity include:

DMSO treats scleroderma. This severe autoimmune disease, which causes hardening of the skin and organs, responds remarkably to DMSO. Studies show it can reverse the fibrotic changes and restore normal tissue.

DMSO treats amyloidosis. This condition, where misfolded proteins accumulate in tissues, often accompanies autoimmune diseases. DMSO dissolves amyloid deposits. In one report:

“Daily oral DMSO successfully treated 10 out of 15 patients with AA amyloidosis linked to autoimmune disease; notably, all 4 cases related to Crohn’s disease achieved full remission.”

DMSO modulates T-cell function. In studies of encapsulating peritoneal sclerosis, DMSO:

“decreased CD4, CD8, and IFN-γ-producing T cells and Ascites cytokines (IFN-γ, IL-17a, TNF-α, IL-23) while increasing IL-4, IL-10, CD69 T cells, and Treg cell differentiation—all of which reduce inflammation.”

This shift toward regulatory T cells and away from inflammatory T cells is exactly what children with autism need.

Discovery #4: DMSO May Help With Detoxification

One of the most important aspects of autism treatment is supporting the body’s ability to detoxify. Many children with autism have impaired detoxification pathways and elevated levels of heavy metals and other toxins.

DMSO is a sulfur-containing compound, and sulfur is critical for detoxification. It’s a precursor to glutathione, the body’s master antioxidant. DMSO also:

Scavenges free radicals

Protects against oxidative stress

Supports liver function

Has been shown to protect against heavy metal toxicity (including mercury)

The Midwestern Doctor notes:

“DMSO has been shown to protect animals from organophosphate exposure (including lethal dose of nerve gas) and to treat snakebites in dogs.”

If DMSO can protect against nerve gas, perhaps it can help our toxic children.

The Safety Profile of DMSO

Before any parent considers trying DMSO, safety must be addressed. Here, the news is remarkably reassuring.

DMSO is one of the most extensively studied compounds in medical history. The Midwestern Doctor summarizes:

“Due to the immense scrutiny DMSO has been subject to, a large number of animal safety studies were conducted, and in these, animals survived extraordinarily high doses of DMSO. Many human studies have also been done, the most significant of which involved 78 prisoners over the course of 14 and then 90 days applying 1 g/kg to their skin (over 3-30 times the maximum amount of DMSO typically used) and then being subject to an extensive battery of toxicology tests—all of which showed DMSO was safe.”

The most common side effect is a garlic-like odor from the breath and skin, caused by a metabolite of DMSO. Some people experience mild skin irritation at application sites, especially with higher concentrations. Rarely, allergic reactions occur (approximately 1 in 2,000 users).

Importantly:

“Despite millions of treatments having been given, no death has ever been linked to DMSO.”

Compare this to methotrexate, prednisone, and the other drugs routinely prescribed for autoimmune conditions, which carry black box warnings and cause serious harm every year.

How DMSO Might Be Used for Autism

This is where I must be very clear: I am not a doctor. I am not prescribing or recommending anything. What follows is purely hypothetical, based on the protocols described in the scientific literature and in the Midwestern Doctor’s extensive writings.

The Midwestern Doctor describes several routes of DMSO administration:

Topical application: DMSO penetrates the skin readily. When applied to the neck or scalp, it rapidly reaches the brain. Typical concentrations range from 25-70%, diluted in water or combined with other substances like magnesium.

Oral administration: DMSO can be taken by mouth, typically diluted in water or juice. Common doses range from 1-2 teaspoons of pharmaceutical-grade DMSO per day, well-diluted.

IV administration: Intravenous DMSO is used in clinical settings for more severe conditions and offers the most rapid effects, particularly for neurological conditions.

For autism specifically, based on DMSO’s mechanisms of action, one might hypothesize that:

Topical application to the neck and head might help reduce neuroinflammation Oral administration might help heal the gut and reduce systemic inflammation Starting low and going slow would be essential, as with any intervention for children with autism who often have sensitive systems

The Midwestern Doctor emphasizes that DMSO should be pharmaceutical grade (99.9% purity) and applied to clean skin to avoid carrying any surface contaminants into the body.

A Call to Action

I write this article not as a recommendation, but as a plea. A plea to the doctors who treat autism as a medical condition—the MAPS doctors, the integrative pediatricians, the functional medicine practitioners who actually try to help our children rather than just managing their behaviors with psychiatric drugs.

Please look at the DMSO research.

The Midwestern Doctor has done the heavy lifting. They’ve compiled thousands of studies. They’ve synthesized the mechanisms. They’ve collected hundreds of reader testimonials. And what emerges is a picture of a compound that:

Crosses the blood-brain barrier

Reduces neuroinflammation

Suppresses IL-6 (the key cytokine in immune activation)

Heals the gut

Modulates autoimmunity

Has an extraordinary safety profile

Costs almost nothing

Is it possible that this forgotten compound from the 1960s—the same compound my father swore by for his rugby injuries—could help our children with autism?

I don’t know. But I know that the biological mechanisms line up. I know that the safety data is reassuring. And I know that our children are suffering while mainstream medicine offers them nothing but behavioral therapy and psychiatric medications.

The Midwestern Doctor writes:

“If I were stranded on a desert island or knew the world was ending and I could only bring a few therapies with me, one of them, without a doubt, would be DMSO.”

Maybe it’s time we took a serious look at why.

Conclusion

The autism epidemic continues unabated. One in 36 children now carries a diagnosis—a number that would have been inconceivable when I was growing up. The medical establishment continues to insist vaccines have nothing to do with it, while the biological evidence of immune activation grows stronger every year.

Meanwhile, there exists a compound that has been shown to:

Cross the blood-brain barrier

Reduce the exact inflammatory markers found elevated in autistic brains

Heal the gut dysfunction ubiquitous in autism

Modulate the autoimmune features of the condition

Be remarkably safe after millions of uses

And this compound costs pennies per dose.

I think of my father using DMSO after rugby matches in the 1970s, wondering why something that worked so well simply vanished. I think of the FDA’s 60-year war against this compound. I think of my son, and all our sons and daughters, struggling with a condition that mainstream medicine refuses to take seriously as a medical illness.

Maybe it’s time to remember what my father knew. Maybe DMSO deserves a second look.

For our children.

About the author

J.B. Handley is the proud father of a child with Profound Autism (P.A.). He spent his career in the private equity industry and received his undergraduate degree with honors from Stanford University. His first book, How to End the Autism Epidemic, was published in September 2018. The book has sold more than 75,000 copies, was an NPD Bookscan and Publisher’s Weekly Bestseller, broke the Top 40 on Amazon, and has more than 1,000 Five-star reviews. Mr. Handley and his nonspeaking son are also the authors of Underestimated: An Autism Miracle and co-produced the film SPELLERS, available now on YouTube.

Acknowledgments: This article would not have been possible without the extraordinary research compiled by “A Midwestern Doctor” on Substack. Their DMSO series represents the most comprehensive synthesis of DMSO research ever assembled and can be found at midwesterndoctor.com.

Disclaimer: This article presents a hypothesis and should not be construed as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new treatment.