How to End the Autism Epidemic

How to End the Autism Epidemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Devas's avatar
Steve Devas
Oct 17

I'm a Londoner living with my wife in San Francisco. I am seventy five years old. I just went back to the UK after eighteen years for a family visit. In the five weeks I was there, I was absolutely staggered by the amount of people with some kind of debilitating disease.

.

Naturally it's the same here in San Francisco. But I got out and about far more (as one does when visiting.) And when you are catching up with family, you want to hear all the stories. How often did I hear that one or other friend or relative had some kind of condition, allergy, chronic disorder, was 'on the spectrum' or sometimes just plain autism.

.

I am very evidence based and I respect the need to not to jump to conclusions. However I am tired of the correlation / causation digression. There comes a point when reality is staring you in the face. We have a tidal wave of sick human beings who did not exist before.

.

Let's be clear. None of them would be there if anything like the precautionary principle was properly adhered to.

.

Walking round London, how often did I see people with a neon halo sign going on and off with “Vaccine Damage ... Vaccine Damage ... Vaccine Damage” blinking out of their diseased bodies. Of course this is the privacy of my own imagination. But once you know it is so obvious. And these are the ones who I could see, the ones who are 'low spectrum'. What about the care homes that house countless thousands of others unable to function?

.

I have a large family and extended circle. They are all believers. There was not way I could begin a conversation. After flying across the Atlantic there's no point in ending a friendship.

.

The worst was when children came up. I'd hear of kids unable to function properly, ADHD, low social skills, low motivation and other challenges. And several of the younger generation are pregnant. It's a crap shoot. Will their babies be normal?

.

It is agony going round to visit people you know and love and not being able to say anything. And it begs the question: would they listen anyway? Probably not.

.

It is to live with the curse of Cassandra. You have the gift of prophecy. You can see it all. You know—but no one listens.

.

None of this is new to JBH or any of the previous commentators.

.

But it's good to share our stories.

.

And good luck and prayers to those of you with damaged children.

.

Steve

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Holistic Health and Education's avatar
Holistic Health and Education
Oct 17

So well said! Not to mention the fact that the immune system has 3 layers, the first one being the mucosal layer (nose, GI etc), if a pathogen makes it past that layer then assorted cells respond, and if the pathogen makes it past those cells, a whole army of cells go and respond (then you get fevers etc). Vaccines bypass the first two layers and cause an immediate emergency response in the immune system without warning. It’s understandable not everyone will respond well to that…God bless you on your journey! The voices of profound Autism need to be heard 🩷

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J.B. Handley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture