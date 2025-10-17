Jamie and I last week on the Maryland shore

PORTLAND, Oregon—I never wanted to become an expert on autism. I was a Stanford graduate working in private equity, living a comfortable mainstream life with my wife. We were compliant parents who did exactly what our pediatrician told us. Our first son Sam somehow made it through the vaccine onslaught unscathed. Our second son Jamie wasn’t so lucky.

Jamie’s precipitous decline after his vaccines woke us up. It made no sense. A healthy, developing toddler suddenly lost his words, stopped making eye contact, and retreated into a world we couldn’t reach. The anger came as we realized his vaccines had done this to him. My life has never been the same. We trust less but love more. Without Jamie, we wouldn’t have been ready for Covid and so many other poisons constantly offered to us by Pharma.

What follows is everything I’ve learned about autism over the past two decades of research, writing, and fighting to save other children from my son’s fate.

The Epidemic is Real

When I was growing up in the 1970s and 80s at Sunrise Valley Elementary School in Northern Virginia, autism simply didn’t exist. Not one kid. Ask anyone over 50 about autism in their childhood—it’s the same answer worldwide: I never heard of it.

Today, autism affects 1 in 36 children. That’s not “better diagnosis.” That’s a catastrophe.

In 1987, exceptionally thorough researchers in North Dakota looked at all 180,000 children under age eighteen. They assessed children in person. The data was published, peer-reviewed, and replicable. They found autism in 3.3 per 10,000 kids—roughly 1 in 3,300.

To believe the epidemic isn’t real, you’d have to believe those North Dakota researchers missed 98.8 percent of autism cases. You’d have to believe all those kids were sitting right next to you in class, and you, your parents, your teachers, and your doctors never noticed. It’s an impossible world, but it’s the one the Bad Guys want us to believe in.

The truth? In 1987, if you had one million kids, 330 had autism. Today, with those same one million kids, 27,777 have autism. The epidemic is real, and it’s catastrophic.

What Causes Autism: The Mechanism

The answer is hiding in plain sight: aluminum adjuvants in vaccines.

Few people appreciate that the aluminum in vaccines isn’t organic aluminum from nature—it’s man-made aluminum nanoparticles. Our bodies have no mechanism to dispose of them. When vaccines are injected, macrophages from the immune system grab these aluminum nanoparticles and circulate them throughout the body, eventually depositing them in the brain where they stay forever.

It’s a Trojan horse mechanism. The aluminum sneaks into the brain by hiding inside the immune cells that are supposed to protect us. Once there, it causes permanent neuroinflammation, activates microglia, damages neurotransmission, impairs mitochondrial function, and triggers the brain damage we recognize as autism.

Leading scientists worldwide have been screaming about this for over a decade. Dr. Chris Exley from Keele University found extraordinarily high aluminum levels in the brains of people who died with autism. French researchers warned in 2013 that “continuously escalating doses of this poorly biodegradable adjuvant in the population may become insidiously unsafe, especially in the case of overimmunization or immature/altered blood brain barrier.”

The medical establishment claims aluminum in vaccines is safe by comparing injected aluminum nanoparticles to ingested, soluble aluminum from food. This is criminally dishonest—like claiming injecting gasoline is safe because drinking orange juice is safe.

The Vulnerable Subset

Not every child develops autism after vaccination, which has allowed vaccine defenders to muddy the waters. But we now understand why some children are more vulnerable.

Dr. Andrew Zimmerman, former director of medical research at Johns Hopkins’ Kennedy Krieger Institute, testified that vaccines can cause autism in children with mitochondrial dysfunction. These are metabolic abnormalities where cellular energy levels are low, making children more susceptible to vaccine injury.

Vaccine proponents desperately claim mitochondrial disorders are rare. They’re not. Data shows 20 to 50 percent of children with autism have some type of mitochondrial disorder. Worse, these disorders can be genetic or caused by environmental toxins—meaning a healthy child could receive one vaccine load, develop a mitochondrial disorder, then receive a second load and develop autism.

This is what happened to Hannah Poling, whose family received over $20 million in compensation from the vaccine court after vaccines caused her autism. Her case wasn’t unique—we know of at least 83 cases where the vaccine court compensated families for vaccine-induced brain damage that resulted in autism, even though the court refuses to use the word “autism” in its decisions.

The Timeline That Proves Everything

On November 14, 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, giving vaccine manufacturers complete immunity from liability. Reagan’s own administration had opposed the bill. The Department of Justice called it “a major new entitlement program for which no legitimate need has been demonstrated.”

But once liability was removed, the vaccine schedule exploded. In the early 1980s, children received about 11 doses of 3 different vaccines. Today they receive 72 doses of 16 different vaccines by age 18.

The autism epidemic began in 1989—exactly when the first birth cohorts received the expanded, liability-free vaccine schedule. This isn’t coincidence. It’s cause and effect.

Nine vaccines we give children today didn’t even exist in the mid-1980s. Vaccination rates were around 60 percent. Today they’re over 95 percent. We couldn’t have had “herd immunity” in the 1980s, yet somehow we all survived just fine.

The Suppressed Science

The CDC knows vaccines cause autism. Dr. William Thompson, a CDC scientist, admitted under oath that the agency destroyed data showing vaccines increase autism risk, particularly in African American boys. He turned over thousands of documents to Congress. Those documents have been buried for nearly a decade.

Dr. Zimmerman was the government’s own expert witness in vaccine court. When he told Department of Justice lawyers that vaccines can cause autism in vulnerable children, they fired him and misrepresented his testimony to win cases and deny compensation to thousands of families. That’s not science—that’s fraud.

Meanwhile, vaccine safety trials are designed to hide injuries. They monitor adverse events for only 4-5 days after vaccination, when autism develops over weeks and months. They use other vaccines or aluminum adjuvant as the “placebo” instead of saline, making it impossible to detect vaccine-caused harm.

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the so-called godfather of vaccines, admitted in a nine-hour deposition that he experimented on orphans, mentally disabled children, and babies of prisoners. This is the ethical framework that built our vaccine program.

What Vaccines Didn’t Do

Here’s what vaccine promoters don’t want you to know: vaccines were responsible for at most 1-3.5 percent of the decline in mortality since 1900.

In 1970, Dr. Edward Kass, President of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, warned his colleagues not to give vaccines credit they didn’t deserve. In 1977, epidemiologists McKinlay and McKinlay published definitive research proving that 92.3 percent of mortality decline happened before 1950, before most vaccines existed.

What actually saved us? Clean water, safe food, proper sanitation, plumbing, improved nutrition, and reduced crowding. The CDC reconfirmed this in 2000: “Nearly 90% of the decline in infectious disease mortality among US children occurred before 1940, when few antibiotics or vaccines were available.”

Measles mortality declined 98 percent before the vaccine was introduced. You don’t get to claim you saved humanity when you were responsible for 3.5 percent at most.

The Unvaccinated Are Healthier

Seven peer-reviewed studies have compared vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Every single one shows unvaccinated kids are healthier. They have dramatically lower rates of allergies, asthma, ADHD, ear infections, eczema, learning disabilities—and virtually no autism.

These studies are nearly impossible to publish because the pharmaceutical industry doesn’t want the public to see the results. The CDC has refused for decades to do a comprehensive vaccinated versus unvaccinated study, claiming it would be “unethical.” That’s a lie. Millions of children are already unvaccinated by parental choice.

Florida just eliminated all vaccine mandates. Over the next five years, we’re going to see autism rates begin to decline in counties where vaccination rates drop substantially. The gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated children will become undeniable. This will be the natural experiment the CDC has desperately tried to prevent.

What Jamie Taught Me

Through spelling on a letterboard, my profoundly autistic, non-speaking son revealed the truth that destroys the neurodiversity movement’s narrative.

Jamie is intellectually intact. He’s been aware of everything his entire life but trapped inside a body that won’t obey him. His hand-flapping, his repetitive behaviors, his inability to make eye contact—none of that is his choice. His motor system is damaged.

Jamie doesn’t want his autism celebrated. He describes it as torture—being locked in a prison he can’t escape. He wants to be treated, not accepted. He remembers developing normally as a toddler before autism took over. He knows he was injured.

The neurodiversity movement serves a specific purpose for the pharmaceutical industry: it reframes vaccine injury as genetic variation. If autism is natural human diversity that’s always existed, it can’t be an epidemic and can’t be caused by vaccines. But kids like Jamie who regressed after vaccination prove autism is acquired injury, not innate identity.

Jamie didn’t write about being “blessed” with autism. He wrote: “I want to be free of this prison.”

The Big Tobacco Playbook

The vaccine industry has perfected every tactic Big Tobacco used to hide cigarette harm, then added layers of protection Big Tobacco never achieved.

Both industries knew their products caused serious harm. Both suppressed and manipulated science. Both paid scientists to manufacture doubt. Both destroyed careers of honest researchers. Both captured regulatory agencies.

But Big Tobacco never made cigarettes mandatory. The government never forced children to smoke to attend school. Doctors never reported parents to child protective services for not letting kids smoke.

The vaccine industry created a liability-free, government-mandated product with no long-term safety studies and no accountability when things go wrong. It’s Big Tobacco on steroids, and children are paying the price.

What Comes Next

With RFK Jr. heading HHS, we finally have a chance to expose the truth. We need:

The complete vaccinated versus unvaccinated study the CDC refuses to do

Release of Dr. Thompson’s suppressed documents

Investigation of vaccine court corruption

True placebo-controlled trials for all vaccines

Proper safety testing of aluminum adjuvant

An end to all vaccine mandates

Restoration of manufacturer liability

The pharmaceutical industry will fight with everything they have. They have trillions at stake. But the truth is on our side, the science is on our side, and the injured children are on our side.

Trust Your Instincts

If your gut tells you something is wrong with the vaccine schedule, listen. You’re not crazy. You’re not anti-science. You’re a parent trying to protect your child in a system that has been completely captured by pharmaceutical profits.

The autism epidemic can end. But only if we have the courage to confront the truth about what caused it.

Vaccines didn’t save humanity. They’re destroying our children’s futures. The sooner we face that reality, the sooner we can end this catastrophe and give kids like Jamie a chance at the life they deserve.

Everything I know about autism leads to one inescapable conclusion: We did this to our children. And we can stop doing it.

About the author

J.B. Handley is the proud father of a child with Autism. He spent his career in the private equity industry and received his undergraduate degree with honors from Stanford University. His first book, How to End the Autism Epidemic, was published in September 2018. The book has sold more than 75,000 copies, was an NPD Bookscan and Publisher’s Weekly Bestseller, broke the Top 40 on Amazon, and has more than 1,000 Five-star reviews. Mr. Handley and his nonspeaking son are also the authors of Underestimated: An Autism Miracle and co-produced the film SPELLERS, available now on YouTube.