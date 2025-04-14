J.B. Handley Blog

Kev
Apr 14

I have two vaccine related experiences that are relevant to the Hep B shot. About thirty years ago, when I was in my last year of medical training doing a fellowship, the institution I was at decided that all residents and fellows had to get MMR boosters. We all got our shots. Then, for some unexplained reason, they decided to draw our blood and see who had measurable antibody titers to the shots. I was told that I did not generate antibodies, so I had to get another shot. I got it. They drew antibody titers again, and again they said I had none. The nurse was approaching me with another MMR booster, and I said "Stop. Obviously I am not making the particular antibody that you are measuring. My body is likely making antibodies to a different part of the virus that you are not measuring. Are you just going to keep mindlessly injecting me forever?" The nurse angrily grunted "Are you refusing?" I said "Of course I'm refusing." She left and I was never questioned on the issue again. However, this episode raised my awareness and skepticism towards the entire vaccine operation. I did not really investigate further at this point. Fast forward five years later at the birth of my first child, when the nurse came running up with two syringes barely a few minutes after birth. I asked "What are those?" She said Vitamin K and Hepatitis B. Incredulous, I said "Hepatitis B? Hepatitis B is endemic in China and Mexico, not the US. And neither my wife or newborn child are intravenous drug users. Why on earth are you injecting Hep B vax?" She, just like that first nurse, very angrily barked "Are you refusing?" I said" you can give the Vitamin K but not the Hep B." (Incidentally, based on more study, I should have refused both.) Now many years later, and a lot more reading, particular the works of individuals like JB Handley, I realize that our system has devolved into a corrupt cesspool of power, profit, propaganda, regulatory capture, virtue signalling, self-delusion, coersion, public shaming, fear, and very little health.

Tonya
Apr 14Edited

Gut issues, skin issues, sensory over- and under-sensitivity, apraxia, autism. Kids who suffer harms from hep b injections appear to be "born that way," when, in fact, their parents never knew them without their injuries that began on day one outside the womb, or for younger kids, even before that because of the relatively recent practice of vaccinating pregnant women.

