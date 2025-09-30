How to End the Autism Epidemic

Genine Cooper
Sep 30

Yes. My 39 year old son was 4 weeks premature and was at the hospital for about 2 weeks with premature lungs. His pediatrician decided to divide the vaccines. Obviously I didn't know anything about vaccines in 1986. I was 24 and he was my first child. He had to have speech therapy and had allergic asthma and EXTREME amount of allergies, even to his own yeast. His current overall IGE level is 1881!!! He actually had allergy shots from the age of 3 to 16. Special education from the age of two and a half until 21. He started presenting with OCD when he was around 10. We've seen lots of different people. He even got electric shock therapy and it actually helped for the first eight days. That is FDA approved for depression believe it or not. He currently has a job as a janitor working with a supervised workforce called Portco. Last night he got into a little bit of honey and had what I call a "freak out" in the car this morning so he couldn't go to work. The average person that doesn't have a child with special needs has no clue. That's the problem. I'm always trying to proselytize about the dangers of vaccines. My cousin also died at the young age of 20 after a DPT vaccine after years of having 250 seizures a day. So very happy that you found Spelling to Communicate for your sweet child. Check out Honey Rinicella on Facebook. She's mentioned in J.B. and Jamison Handley's book, "Underestimated, An Autism Miracle" and has twin sons wiith Autism. One non-speaking, Vincent. Vincent is now presenting at autism and other conferences. What a blessing!! Another great resource is TACA- The Autism Community in Action. Pray this country wakes up before it's too late!🙏🙏🙏

LandSeaAir
Sep 30

My vaccine injured son is almost 23. My pregnancy was uneventful and I was/am healthy. He was delivered full term. His APGAR was the highest (perfect) score. Then came the HepB and Vitamin K and maybe something else (sad that I don’t know this). He stopped breathing. His lips turned blue. They rushed him to the NICU. I couldn’t see him until my husband and I had watched a video about NICU protocols and then had scrubbed up and donned hospital gowns. My son was hooked up to monitors and oxygen. He was now under the bilirubin light for jaundice. This was all after his inconsolable nonstop crying. I was allowed to hold hm and do my best to breastfeed but he would not latch. I had to pump, then we took turns with a tiny syringe to get some breastmilk and formula in him. After 6 days total, and after a few general tests, we were released to go home with zero answers. Bye-bye! Good luck! The next 22 years could and maybe should fill a book. But I’m not the only one. Believe the parents. You don’t always see us because we are still fighting the daily battles in the trenches. I watch the gaslighting from the sidelines. Our kids deserve justice even if it doesn’t alter what we’ve suffered. My desire is for future families to never have to go through this. As an aside, I will mention that we came upon letterboarding about ten years ago (RPM/S2C) and it has been a game changer to know even just a little of what my son is thinking.

“Hate my body. Does not do what my brain tells it.”

Blessings to the warriors.

