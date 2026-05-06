How to End the Autism Epidemic

How to End the Autism Epidemic

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Kev's avatar
Kev
May 6

"A new scientific truth does not usually prevail by convincing its opponents and making them declare themselves enlightened, but rather by the gradual death of the opponents and by the fact that the rising generation is familiar with the truth from the outset." Max Planck 1946, referring to physics, but the same phenomenon happens in every field.

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
May 6

Hi JB. I sincerely wish that everyone would understand precisely what you are presenting. Many do. Even those with another self-serving agenda. Like you, my entire life is devoted to our 33 y.o son.

I'd kill or die for him. Lawfully. Same oath I swore long ago when asked to defend our Nation.

I would do the same to protect your son. This is even though S2C did not yield results in his case. It did lead us to a painstaking set of tools commonly "acronym" based AAC device. Any progress is good progress. At any age and time.

So, I would like to say thank you for all the lives you touch. I sispect you know that your platform always opens new ways of thinking for those who have but one mission. The children.

Amy,... if your listening?

"The best way to destroy an enemy is to make him a friend."-

Abraham Lincoln

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