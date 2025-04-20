PORTLAND, Oregon—Quirky, socially-awkward, somewhat compulsive, but otherwise fully functioning adults who pay taxes and live independently almost succeeded in erasing my son’s disability from public consciousness, until Robert F. Kennedy told the truth about “Profound Autism” last week, and reminded everyone of one of my favorite quotes:

“The measure of society is how it treats its weakest members.”

— Thomas Jefferson

For the last 5-7 years, the whitewashing of Profound Autism (henceforth called “P.A.”) has been on full display. It probably started with the book NeuroTribes, and its taken off ever since. Embrace autism, accept autism, celebrate autism, but for God’s sake do not cure, end, or eliminate autism, that makes you a genocidal maniac.

My relationship with the neurodiverse community has been fraught, to say the least, so to them, I offer a parting message:

My son has P.A., not autism like you. I was never talking about you. Semantics put us in conflict, nothing more. I have no idea what caused your autism, it’s entirely possible that its simply the genes and life that God intended for you, and I hope you have a rich and enjoyable life. I never meant to offend you, and I certainly don’t want to end you. Moreover, your push for autism acceptance has indirectly helped my son. We used to get dirty looks in public and on airplanes, but your advocacy has helped society tolerate my son much more, the public view of my son is way more sympathetic and patient. Thank you for that, I’m grateful. And, I bestow you the word “autism,” you can have it. My son has P.A. Peace out.

Somewhere between 26-40% of people on the spectrum have P.A. It’s a devastating disability. I subscribe to the belief that people with P.A. are not intellectually disabled, that it’s far more complex than that. I think their disability is largely a motor disconnect, it keeps them from speaking, from initiating. Like a subtle version of Stephen Hawking, they are brilliant but trapped. They are trapped enough that they will likely need lifetime care. I don’t think God intended this path for them. Most parents I know of P.A. kids agree—we had similar experiences, saw similar regression, it was generally tied to something obvious that causes brain damage…but that’s not the point of this post.

I think this is an analogy for P.A.

People with P.A. need our help. That’s what Bobby Kennedy said last week, and he was 100% right. Words have confused this issue greatly, I can’t help but think that was someone’s plan all along. If you dilute a devastating disability by including people who seem to be doing pretty well, you confuse the crap out of well-intended people who would otherwise be trying to help. Bobby Kennedy brought the conversation back to where it belongs: let’s end the epidemic of P.A. Millions have it, and they all need us to stop fighting and start helping.

We can’t do that unless we figure out what caused it.

About the author

J.B. Handley is the proud father of a child with Profound Autism (P.A.). He spent his career in the private equity industry and received his undergraduate degree with honors from Stanford University. His first book, How to End the Autism Epidemic, was published in September 2018. The book has sold more than 75,000 copies, was an NPD Bookscan and Publisher’s Weekly Bestseller, broke the Top 40 on Amazon, and has more than 1,000 Five-star reviews. Mr. Handley and his nonspeaking son are also the authors of Underestimated: An Autism Miracle and co-produced the film SPELLERS, available now on YouTube.