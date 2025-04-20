J.B. Handley Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Gilbert's avatar
Tom Gilbert
Apr 21

Besides the fact that I’m high functioning autistic, having spent the better part of the last 55 years in the fields of ID and DD directly with those who need and require 24/7 care permanently, do you have any idea how many of those I’ve cared for who were born completely normal but within 10 days to two weeks of their childhood inoculations were rendered incapacitated for life? As a team leader (QMRP: now labeled QIDP) it was my job to know everything about those under my care including researching their entire medical histories, which were available if one cared to dig; and yes, what I’ve just stated about 10 days to two weeks following their childhood inoculations for those born normal but then experienced a literal bomb going off inside them happened with an unconscionable regularity for too many under my care. One does not heed to be a rocket scientist to connect the dots. How many nay sayers have ever spent their working lives with those who have been rendered P. A.?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Apr 20

Semantics do matter indeed. What we see is a coordinated effort to hide the vaccine related injuries (vaccine induced encephalopathy) vs people who are simply quirky

There is a difference here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-the-dsm-iii-and-tv-shows-rebranded

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
146 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J.B. Handley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture