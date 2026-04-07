ALBANY, New York—I’ve watched a lot of people do a lot of damage to a lot of kids over the past two decades. I’ve seen federal agencies bury data. I’ve seen medical journals retract honest research under industry pressure. I’ve seen doctors dismiss parents with a patronizing smile and a prescription pad. But what New York State Senator Pat Fahy just did to non-speaking autistic Americans is a special kind of cruelty — because she did it while pretending to help them.

Let me tell you what happened. And let me be blunt about why it happened.

My son Jamie doesn’t speak. He never has. For years, the medical establishment treated him — and tens of thousands of kids like him — as if the silence meant emptiness. It doesn’t. What Jamie and other non-speaking autistics have always lacked isn’t intelligence or thought or the desperate human need to be heard. They’ve lacked a method — a pathway between their racing minds and a world that refused to meet them halfway.

That pathway now exists. Spelling— teaching individuals to spell on letter boards, often progressing to independent typing — has transformed the lives of tens of thousands of non-speaking autistics. More than 180 research studies back it. The lived results are undeniable to anyone willing to look. I co-produced a film about it. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. These are not broken people who have been fixed. These are whole people who have finally been heard.

The fight to protect access to these methods is, at its core, a civil rights fight. Approximately 30 percent of individuals on the autism spectrum are non-speaking. Denying them access to the communication methods that work for them — based not on evidence but on institutional politics — is not a therapeutic disagreement. It is a human rights violation. Full stop.

Enter the New York State Legislature, where a bipartisan bill to protect the communication rights of people with developmental disabilities had been working its way through the process. Assembly Member Angelo Santabarbara, whose son Michael has autism, championed the Assembly version. The bill passed the Assembly. It had broad support. It was the kind of legislation that should sail through — because what kind of politician votes against letting disabled people communicate?

Turns out: Senator Pat Fahy.

Fahy is the sponsor and chair of the Senate Disability Committee — the very person you’d trust to shepherd this bill to passage. Instead, she gutted it. Last week, without informing Santabarbara, she quietly amended her version of the bill to add “validated” communication requirements and an “autonomous authorship” standard. The language was inserted, by her own account, after the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities contacted her with concerns.

Read that sentence again. An unelected bureaucratic agency called a senator and asked her to weaken a bill protecting disabled people’s rights. And she did it.

Santabarbara was direct about what this means in practice: the agency’s amended version gives the state “complete control over everyone’s communication device, everybody’s communication method.” The people the bill was meant to protect would end up with less protection than they started with. That’s not a compromise. That’s a surrender — dressed up in legal language about Medicaid eligibility and “evidence-based practice.”

Here’s the part Fahy doesn’t want to talk about: this isn’t just about one state agency’s preferences. The opposition to motor-based communication methods runs directly through powerful industry groups — most notably the American Speech Language Hearing Association (ASHA) and segments of the Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) industry. These organizations have been fighting the legitimacy of spelling-based communication for years. Their financial interests are obvious. If non-speaking autistics can communicate through letter boards and keyboards, they don’t need the specific services these industry groups provide and bill insurance for. The math isn’t complicated.

ASHA and the ABA lobby have enormous influence over state agencies, regulatory bodies, and the politicians who rely on their support. When the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities swooped in to demand changes to Fahy’s bill, it didn’t materialize from nowhere. This is what regulatory capture looks like. A state agency, shaped by industry lobbying, calls a friendly senator and asks her to insert language that protects the industry’s preferred communication gatekeeping — wrapped in the language of legal caution and patient safety.

Fahy’s defense? She’s “listening to attorneys and experts.” She says it “has to be grounded in evidence-based practice.” She says the bill needs “legal safeguards.”

What she has not explained is why she made these changes without telling her Assembly counterpart. What she has not explained is why she’s satisfied handing “complete control” over communication methods to the very agency that lobbied against the bill. What she has not explained is why the “experts” she listened to happen to represent the exact institutions that profit from denying these communication methods.

The backlash has been swift and appropriate. Living relatives of Helen Keller — Margot Keller and Brooks Hamilton — wrote a letter to Fahy this week calling out the amendments directly. Their message was clear: requiring “autonomous” authorship as a prerequisite for communication ignores how communication is actually built. As they wrote, for many people, communication is something built through “support, trust and partnership” — not something that springs fully formed from isolation. Helen Keller herself could not have communicated without Anne Sullivan. To legislate that standard out of existence is to re-lock the door these individuals have spent years prying open.

Hundreds of advocates flooded Fahy’s office. The bill was pulled from the Senate Disability Committee agenda entirely — tabled, not passed.

Evelyn Yang, whose two children have autism, said what many parents were thinking: “This is really problematic, because you basically have a single gatekeeper who is taking orders from an unelected agency, undermining the entire democratic process.”

She’s right. One senator. Acting on behalf of a state bureaucracy. Quietly rewriting legislation to give institutions more power over disabled people’s voices. That is the story here.

Fahy says she’s “open to working on a solution.” She’ll work on it “post-budget.” She “really tries to get it right.”

I’ve heard this before. It’s the language of delay. Of running out the clock. Of letting momentum die while families wait for the next legislative session, and then the one after that, while their non-speaking children sit in silence that the system has decided is acceptable.

Santabarbara says he looks forward to hearing from Fahy’s team. I hope he does. But I’ve been at this too long to be optimistic when politicians start talking about “three-way negotiations” and “post-budget” timelines.

Here’s what I know: the non-speaking autistic community does not have the luxury of waiting. Every month that this bill sits in limbo is another month that state agencies and industry groups retain the power to deny people access to the communication methods that work for them. Every delay is a choice — and that choice has victims.

Senator Fahy needs to answer some direct questions: Who specifically contacted her from the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities? What, exactly, did they ask for? And what connections do those agency officials have to ASHA, ABA industry groups, or any organization that financially benefits from controlling which communication methods receive state support?

The families flooding her office deserve those answers. So do the non-speaking Americans whose voices she just decided to put on hold.

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