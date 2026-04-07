How to End the Autism Epidemic

How to End the Autism Epidemic

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Anne Grace's avatar
Anne Grace
Apr 7

How could anyone ,let alone a so called advocate for people with disabilities ,as Pat Fahy is ,deny autistic people a chance to speak using Spellers? This is cruelty beyond .So shaming what she has done.

Does she know anything about her role?

Well done JB for your advocacy

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Elizabeth G's avatar
Elizabeth G
Apr 7

EV is right. We need STC to be formally recognized ASAP so insurance companies will support and reimburse it. When you see it in practice it’s so obviously the speller communicating!

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