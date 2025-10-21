How to End the Autism Epidemic

How to End the Autism Epidemic

JB - I was at a big autism education conference yesterday to share about spelling and the two “experts” said two things that made me want to storm the stage. One was over and over again- “This is evidence based.” The manner in which experimental designs and tests are used to manipulate and create the data that they want has to be addressed, not just with vaccines, but with presuming competence with our children specifically. The second was this expert claiming that there are 50 genetic causes of autism. Please, I am begging you to write an essay destroying that argument.

Honestly I’m terrifically annoyed by the adult “autistics” commenting on this post and “living their lives” claiming to be the ones who were missed. Infantile autism is what the diagnosis was identified as by Rimland. Dr Rimland identified the condition as infantile autism, because despite getting older, these people had the functional development of an infant, and autism referred to auto (self) meaning they did not demonstrate engagement with others or the ability to care for themselves, and seemed to only be interested in their own (self) world.

If you are commenting to an article, texting, writing, driving, linking articles, being argumentative, getting married, having children, working a job, maintaining your own independent life you don’t have infantile autism. There isn’t another kind. There are other conditions with different names that do not prevent you from living your life. They changed the DSM to do exactly what you are demonstrating, create confusion to cover up their crime to avoid liability. It’s not ok to claim you have stage 4 cancer if you don’t, so don’t claim to have autism when you have total functional ability and autonomy of your body.

You should also know that when you claim to be autistic, you are hurting the people who actually do have infantile autism and their families. But it is critical to understand that the reason they have the functional development of an infant is because the vaccines caused encephalopathy that interrupted the development of their motor and demyelinated the motor they did have while also causing massive injury across every organ system. If your motor didn’t develop, you would not have any functional ability to demonstrate what you wanted to say/do or move your body with intention. That’s autism. Autism is a severe, profound injury that destroys motor and sensory integration, creating a brain body disconnect that leaves them trapped in a prison of their own body. It is a crime against human beings, not a right for you to take and make your own to explain why you don’t have the human decency to recognize the pain other people are living with.

