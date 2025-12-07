How to End the Autism Epidemic

How to End the Autism Epidemic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Christie's avatar
Jonathan Christie
2d

Good for you! The degree of ignorance and superstition behind the current recommendations is breathtaking, and has taken the breath of many thousands of our children. You're a voice of sanity in this mess

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenny M Burrill's avatar
Jenny M Burrill
2d

This is like scratching my itch! Saying things that so badly need to be said. Articulated. Out loud. We are the creators of a new reality manifest and J.B.Handley is an essential voice of clarity. I am soooo grateful. I love best Gandhi’s quote which I love stating so here it is:

“Vaccination is a barbarous practice and one of the most fatal of all delusions current in our time. Conscientious objectors of vaccination should stand alone(together)if need be against the whole world in defense of their conviction.” We are in this fight together. Thank you Mr. Handle 🙏

Also: “conscientious objectors” was first introduced into English court in 1898 specifically for the ‘anti-vaccinators’! I JUST LOVE THAT!!❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 J.B. Handley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture