How to End the Autism Epidemic

D M Barr
Dec 14

As a once basic science vaccine researcher, and later a graduate of a US medical school, and later a clinical and academic practitioner of medicine and especially surgical infections, I was confronted in 2013 with teachings, medical dogmas, and totally anti-scientific behavior that motivated me to take a hard look at the real history and truth behind vaccines. The practice actually started in Egypt back in the BC era. We know only about the Jenner fiasco in the 1700s in England, and this story is a totally distorted lie still inaccurately told but exposed in several censored articles and books (eg: “Dissolving Illusions” by S Humphries MD). The polio story is another pack of lies, also partly exposed in Dr Humphries book.

I own about 20 books on the real disasters caused by vaccines, but they are hard to find because “someone” seems to acquire the power to render them “out of print” so information remains hidden.

But, to summarize many factual books, many articles, and years of suppressed facts, I will tell you that:

-no vaccine is safe

-no vaccine is needed

-no vaccine makes anyone healthier

-no vaccine is without harm

-all vaccines damage the immune system, as well as the nervous system, the gastrointestinal tract, and the endocrine system.

-the following diseases and illnesses and disorders ONLY occur in vaccinated people, and UNVACCINATED children DO NOT GET these:

—SIDS

—autism

—chronic neuro-inflammatory disorders

—ADHD

—speech delay

—peanut allergies

—many other food allergies (egg)

—psoriasis

—eczema

—ulcerative colitis

—Crohn’s disease

—lupus

—dyslexia

—learning difficulties

—juvenile RA

THE ONLY WAY TO START TO HAVE A HEALTHY VIBRANT INTELLIGENT POPULATION OF CHILDREN then adolescents then adults is to:

1-stop all vaccines

2-get pesticides off of foods. Only let children eat organic non-GMO real food

3-limit cell phone exposure and “screen time” exposure to about 30 minutes a day max.

4-stop ALL spraying of chemicals in all levels of the skies. ALL chemicals. ALL levels.

5-get children out in fresh unpolluted air and have them exposed to the sun.

Vince Procopio
Dec 14

The only explanation is that vaccines have taken on the status of religion. Vaccine injection is equivalent to receiving holy communion as acceptance into the faith.

