CAMPUSES, United States—I never thought I’d spend my time studying the inner workings of university health services offices. But when you’re a parent who’s done the research, who’s seen what vaccines can do to children, you find yourself in strange places—like trying to understand how a 28-year-old administrator with a master’s in public health became the person who gets to decide if your kid’s religious beliefs are “sincere.”

Let me walk you through the absurdity.

The Setup

Across America, colleges and universities require students to receive a litany of vaccines before setting foot on campus. We’re not talking about one vaccine during an active epidemic—the scenario the Supreme Court addressed in 1905 when it decided Jacobson v. Massachusetts. We’re talking about 15, 20, sometimes more doses for diseases that aren’t remotely epidemic in most college towns.

But that’s a discussion for another day. Today, I want to focus on what happens when a student says: “My religious beliefs prevent me from receiving these vaccines.”

What follows is a process so constitutionally incoherent, so procedurally bankrupt, that it would be funny if it weren’t destroying lives.

The Impossible Task

Here’s the deal: Courts have said that when evaluating religious exemption requests, institutions cannot assess whether a belief is valid, reasonable, or theologically correct. The government—and by extension, public universities—has no business deciding which religious views are worthy and which are not.

But—and here’s where it gets interesting—they can assess whether the belief is “sincerely held.”

Read that again. An administrator cannot ask whether your belief makes sense. They cannot consult with theologians to determine if your interpretation of scripture is correct. They cannot reject you because the Pope disagrees with you or because your denomination officially supports vaccination.

But they can look into your eyes—or more likely, read your one-page written statement—and determine whether you really believe it.

How, exactly?

The guidance given to universities suggests they consider factors like: Have you received vaccines before? How recently did you adopt this faith? Are your past practices consistent with your stated beliefs?

Think about that for a moment. If you received childhood vaccines before you developed your religious convictions, that can be used as evidence that your current beliefs aren’t sincere. As if religious awakening isn’t real. As if people don’t convert, don’t grow, don’t change their understanding of faith over time.

Who Decides?

So who is this person peering into students’ souls?

Good luck finding out.

I’ve looked at dozens of university policies. Most say something vague like “your request will be reviewed” or “a committee will evaluate your application.” They don’t tell you who sits on the committee. They don’t tell you their qualifications. They don’t explain the criteria beyond boilerplate language about “sincerity” and “case-by-case review.”

At some schools, it’s the Dean of Students. At others, it’s someone in the health services office. At still others, it’s an unnamed “Vaccine Preventable Disease Committee” that convenes in secret and issues decisions that are—at some institutions—explicitly “not subject to appeal.”

No appeals. Let that sink in. A student can be denied the ability to attend the university they were admitted to, based on a determination about the authenticity of their innermost spiritual convictions, made by people whose names they don’t know, using criteria that aren’t disclosed, with no right to appeal.

Compare this to how universities handle academic misconduct allegations. There are detailed procedures, defined hearing panels, stated burdens of proof, rights to present evidence, and multiple levels of appeal. A student accused of cheating gets more due process than a student claiming religious belief.

The Constitutional Pretzel

Here’s where it gets even more twisted.

Legal scholars have acknowledged that sincerity determinations are essentially impossible to perform accurately. One law review article put it bluntly: “The degree of sincerity of religious belief can be impossible to factually test… Faith is Faith because it cannot be demonstrated.”

Courts have recognized this too. The Supreme Court has said that the government cannot require people to prove the validity of their beliefs—only their sincerity. But how do you prove sincerity without getting into validity? If I tell you I believe God speaks to me through dreams, you can’t ask whether that’s theologically sound. But to assess whether I sincerely believe it, don’t you have to evaluate… something about the belief itself?

The whole framework is incoherent. We’ve asked college administrators to do something that philosophers, theologians, and courts have struggled with for centuries: to read minds, to assess souls, to determine authentic faith.

And we’ve asked them to do it with no training, no oversight, and no accountability.

The Jacobson Problem

Defenders of vaccine mandates inevitably cite Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the 1905 Supreme Court case that upheld a $5 fine for refusing the smallpox vaccine during an active epidemic.

But Jacobson involved:

• One vaccine

• During a deadly epidemic that was “prevalent and increasing”

• Applied to adults capable of consent

• With a penalty of a small fine

• As an emergency measure

Today’s college requirements involve dozens of doses, for diseases that aren’t epidemic, applied to young people who may have no meaningful alternative to attending college, with consequences far more severe than any fine—exclusion from education itself.

The Court in Jacobson emphasized that the state’s power was justified by “paramount necessity” and “self-defense” against an imminent threat. Is that really the situation when we’re requiring the HPV vaccine—which prevents a sexually transmitted infection that might cause cancer decades later—as a condition for a freshman to move into a dorm?

Jacobson also warned that vaccination requirements are valid only so long as they don’t “go so far beyond what was reasonably required for the safety of the public.” At what point does an ever-expanding schedule of mandated vaccines cross that line?

These aren’t questions courts have seriously engaged with. They just cite Jacobson, cite the cases that cite Jacobson, and move on.

The Quiet Part

Here’s what nobody wants to say out loud: The religious exemption process at most universities isn’t designed to fairly evaluate sincere religious claims. It’s designed to minimize the number of exemptions granted while providing legal cover.

Make the process opaque enough, and fewer students will navigate it successfully. Make the criteria vague enough, and denials are hard to challenge. Make appeals unavailable or meaningless, and most students will just comply.

The students who get through are often those with resources—families who can hire lawyers, who know how to write compelling narratives, who understand that you can’t use “legal arguments” in a religious exemption request because that signals sophistication rather than simple faith.

The system filters for privilege while claiming to assess piety.

What Would Honesty Look Like?

An honest system would acknowledge that sincerity cannot be reliably assessed by university administrators. It would either:

1. Accept all religious exemption requests at face value, since that’s the only approach consistent with not evaluating the validity of religious beliefs, or

2. Eliminate religious exemptions entirely and be upfront about the fact that the institution has decided vaccination requirements override religious liberty.

What we have instead is a dishonest middle ground: a theater of assessment that allows institutions to claim they respect religious freedom while denying exemptions based on criteria nobody can see, applied by people nobody can identify, with reasoning nobody can challenge.

The Bigger Picture

I believe vaccines should never be mandated. I believe many do more harm than good. I know those views put me outside the mainstream. But here’s the thing: You don’t have to share my views on vaccines to recognize that the religious exemption process is broken. You can believe vaccines are the greatest medical intervention in human history and still be troubled by untrained bureaucrats making determinations about religious sincerity. You can support vaccination and still think students deserve due process.

The question isn’t whether vaccines work. The question is whether we’ve built a system that treats students fairly, respects constitutional limits, and operates with basic transparency.

By any honest measure, we haven’t.

And until we acknowledge that, we’re not having a real conversation. We’re just going through the motions—pretending to respect religious liberty while designing systems to minimize its exercise, pretending to assess sincerity while making arbitrary judgments, pretending to follow the Constitution while ignoring what it actually requires.

Our children deserve better. All of them.

About the author

J.B. Handley is the proud father of a child with Autism. He spent his career in the private equity industry and received his undergraduate degree with honors from Stanford University. His first book, How to End the Autism Epidemic, was published in September 2018. The book has sold more than 75,000 copies, was an NPD Bookscan and Publisher’s Weekly Bestseller, broke the Top 40 on Amazon, and has more than 1,000 Five-star reviews. Mr. Handley and his nonspeaking son are also the authors of Underestimated: An Autism Miracle and co-produced the film SPELLERS, available now on YouTube.