How to End the Autism Epidemic

William Miller
5d

Re Autism.

In common with Alzheimer’s, Autism is a *modern* disorder.

There *appears* to be little or no evidence of Autism existing prior to the industrial age. And I *suspect* (but have no evidence to back up my suspicions) that whatever *causes* Autism *may* be the same as the mechanism that causes Alzheimer’s.

Steve Devas
5d

Thanks JB.

I'm not technically trained and my eyes blur when reading these blogs. My mind goes: yes, yes, yes to all the points you raise. Problem is, I can't replicate the science in a conversation with pro vax people. All I can do is repeat by rote:

“In a meta study of 136 peer reviewed research papers:

• 107 concluded that vaccines were a significant cause of autism.

• 12 papers compared vaxxed and completely unvaxxed children found superior health outcomes in all cohorts of the unvaxxed children

• The 29 studies that found neutral association use a variety of flawed data inputs or no placebo or no proper control group and other inconsistent methodology.”

I hope that is correct.

But as soon as the vax pros ask me which studies, what, where, how? I'm lost. Then when it's who? and I mention McCullough and Wakefield they go, Ah, them, they are well known anti-science, anti-vaxxer types. Conversation over.

Another approach.

Why hasn't Dr Thompson been deposed before Congress?

If Robert Kennedy has him up before a Grand Jury, it would put the duplicity in bright neon light in front of the American People. The CDC committed fraud. It lied about the efficacy of vaccines, manipulated the date and hid the information from the American public. This is a serious felony. A number of people at Simpsonwood are culpable. Bring them to trial and if found guilty they should do time in prison.

It is much easier for me to debate my vax-fanatic friends when I can talk vaccine crime, fraud and ensuing jail sentences.

Why isn't Robert Kennedy doing this?

