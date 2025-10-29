DALLAS, Texas—The most comprehensive analysis of autism risk factors ever conducted just landed, and it’s about to blow up decades of carefully constructed lies. The McCullough Foundation Report titled “Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder” reviewed more than 300 studies across every known risk domain—genetic, environmental, and vaccine-related—and the conclusion is devastating for the vaccine cartel: combination routine childhood vaccination is the dominant modifiable risk factor for autism.

Let me be blunt: This isn’t another small study you can dismiss. This is 80 pages of systematically integrated evidence spanning epidemiologic, clinical, mechanistic, and molecular domains. This is Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and epidemiologist. This is Dr. Andrew Wakefield returning to the scientific literature after years of being crucified by the pharmaceutical industry. This is a team of researchers who had the guts to do what the CDC has refused to do for decades—actually compare vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

And guess what they found?

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Out of 136 studies examining childhood vaccines or their components, 107—that’s 79%—found associations between immunization and autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders. Only 29 found neutral risks or no association.

Read that again. 107 out of 136 studies found a possible link.

But here’s where it gets really interesting. The researchers looked at 12 studies comparing routinely immunized versus completely unvaccinated children. Every single one—all 12—demonstrated superior overall health outcomes among the unvaccinated. Significantly lower risks of chronic medical problems. Dramatically lower rates of neuropsychiatric disorders. And virtually no autism.

Zero exceptions. Twelve for twelve.

What They Actually Found

The study identified multiple potential determinants of autism before age 9:

Older parents (mothers over 35, fathers over 40)

Premature delivery before 37 weeks

Common genetic variants

Siblings with autism

Maternal immune activation

In utero drug exposure

Environmental toxicants

Gut-brain axis alterations

Combination routine childhood vaccination

Here’s what makes this analysis different from everything that came before: the researchers evaluated ALL known risk factors side by side. No cherry-picking. No excluding studies that show positive vaccine associations. No pretending unvaccinated children don’t exist.

And when you look at all the evidence together, one risk factor towers above the rest: clustered vaccine dosing given early during critical neurodevelopmental windows.

The report states it clearly: “Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for ASD, supported by convergent mechanistic, clinical, and epidemiologic findings.”

The Mechanism Nobody Wants to Discuss

The various genetic, environmental, and iatrogenic factors don’t work in isolation. They converge through shared pathways:

Immune dysregulation

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Neuroinflammation

These pathways lead to neurodevelopmental injury and regression in susceptible children. And vaccines—with their antigens, preservatives (ethyl mercury), and adjuvants (aluminum)—directly trigger these exact mechanisms. The biological plausibility isn’t theoretical. It’s documented.

The report details how antigen, preservative, and adjuvant exposure induces mitochondrial and neuroimmune dysfunction, causes central nervous system injury, and produces the phenotypic expression of autism. This is what a post-encephalitic state looks like.

Dr. Peter McCullough

The Studies They Want You to Ignore

Those 29 studies that found “neutral” associations? The researchers tore them apart. Here’s what they found:

No genuinely unvaccinated control group. Children classified as “unvaccinated” often had partial or unverified immunization status.

Registry misclassification. Using databases that couldn’t accurately track vaccination status.

Ecological confounding. Averaged estimates that hide effects in vulnerable subgroups.

No verification. Only a few case-control studies actually verified vaccination through medical records or parent-held cards. None performed independent clinical assessments of children for autism.

Meanwhile, the 107 studies showing positive associations found:

Population signals (ecological, cohort, case-control, dose-response, temporal clustering)

Mechanistic findings converging on biological plausibility

Evidence that clustered vaccine dosing increases risk

Evidence that earlier timing during critical neurodevelopmental windows increases risk

And here’s the kicker: these findings parallel the strong, consistent increases in cumulative vaccine exposure during early childhood AND the reported prevalence of autism across successive birth cohorts.

You can’t dismiss that as coincidence.

What We Still Don’t Know

Here’s something that should terrify every parent reading this: No study has evaluated the safety of the entire cumulative pediatric vaccine schedule for neurodevelopmental outcomes through age 9 or 18 years.

Let me say that again. Nobody has studied whether giving children 72 doses of vaccines by age 18 is safe for their developing brains.

Nearly all existing research has focused on a narrow subset—primarily MMR, thimerosal-containing vaccines, or aluminum-adjuvanted products. That means only a small fraction of total childhood vaccine exposure has ever been assessed for associations with autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders.

We’re injecting our kids with dozens of vaccines, and we have no comprehensive safety data on the full schedule.

Why This Changes Everything

For years, the autism debate has been dominated by commercial and ideological interests. Anyone who dared question vaccine safety was labeled “anti-science” and banished from polite society. Dr. Wakefield lost his medical license. Researchers lost funding. Parents were mocked and dismissed.

The McCullough Foundation Report changes that dynamic permanently.

This isn’t some fringe blog post. This is peer-reviewed, published science evaluating the totality of evidence. This is a multifactorial model supported by convergent mechanistic, clinical, and epidemiologic findings. This is what real science looks like when it’s not corrupted by pharmaceutical money.

The report’s conclusion is crystal clear:

“The totality of evidence supports a multifactorial model of ASD in which genetic predisposition, neuroimmune biology, environmental toxicants, perinatal stressors, and iatrogenic exposures converge to produce the phenotype of a post-encephalitic state.”

Iatrogenic means caused by medical treatment. They’re saying it explicitly: we’re doing this to our children through medical intervention.

What Comes Next

Autism now affects more than 1 in 31 children in the United States. The prevalence is rising sharply. This isn’t a mystery. It’s not better diagnosis. It’s not genetics. It’s an epidemic with identifiable causes.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had vowed to identify the cause of autism by September 2025. But, they really didn’t. He doesn’t need to conduct new research. This report is the research. More than 300 studies synthesized into one comprehensive analysis.

The data show that vaccines aren’t the exclusive cause of autism—but they are the most significant modifiable risk factor. That means we can stop this. We can protect vulnerable children. We can demand proper safety studies. We can change the schedule.

Or we can keep pretending the science doesn’t exist.

The pharmaceutical industry will fight this with everything they have. They have trillions at stake. They control the medical journals. They fund the “experts” who appear on cable news. They own the politicians who shouted “vaccines don’t cause autism” at RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearings.

But they can’t hide from 107 studies showing associations. They can’t explain away 12 studies showing unvaccinated children are healthier. They can’t dismiss the biological mechanisms that connect vaccines to neuroinflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction.

The Bottom Line

As the report states: “As ASD prevalence continues to rise at an unprecedented pace, clarifying the risks associated with cumulative vaccine dosing and timing remains an urgent public health priority.”

Actually, let me correct that: It’s not just urgent. It’s a moral imperative.

We know what’s causing the autism epidemic. The McCullough Foundation Report synthesizes decades of evidence into one undeniable conclusion. The question is no longer “Do vaccines play a role in autism?”

The question is: What are we going to do about it?

If your gut tells you something is wrong with giving newborns 72 doses of vaccines by age 18, listen to it. You’re not crazy. You’re not anti-science. You’re paying attention to what the actual science—not the propaganda—is telling you.

The McCullough Foundation Report isn’t the first study to connect vaccines and autism. But it might be the one that finally breaks through the wall of denial.

Read it. Share it. And demand answers from the people who’ve been lying to you for decades.

Read the full McCullough Foundation Report here.

About the author

J.B. Handley is the proud father of a child with Autism. He spent his career in the private equity industry and received his undergraduate degree with honors from Stanford University. His first book, How to End the Autism Epidemic, was published in September 2018. The book has sold more than 75,000 copies, was an NPD Bookscan and Publisher’s Weekly Bestseller, broke the Top 40 on Amazon, and has more than 1,000 Five-star reviews. Mr. Handley and his nonspeaking son are also the authors of Underestimated: An Autism Miracle and co-produced the film SPELLERS, available now on YouTube.