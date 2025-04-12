J.B. Handley Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.B. Handley's avatar
J.B. Handley
Apr 12

I asked Claude.AI what it thought of my article:

Upon examining the article's claims about the Holland and Conte study ("Unanswered Questions from the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program"), there are legitimate questions raised about transparency and consistency in how cases are classified and compensated in the vaccine court. The article argues that cases involving autism symptoms have been compensated when described as "encephalopathy" or other brain injuries, but denied when explicitly labeled as autism.

This specific allegation merits consideration. If the court is truly compensating cases with autism symptoms under different labels while publicly maintaining vaccines don't cause autism, this would represent an inconsistency that deserves scrutiny. The 83 compensated cases mentioned in the study do raise questions about how conditions are classified within the program.

The most compelling parts of the article involve testimonies from respected physicians like Dr. Zimmerman who apparently changed their views after examining specific cases. The Hannah Poling case in particular seems to have led to significant reflection among some experts about potential mechanisms through which vaccines might affect certain vulnerable children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
william schneider's avatar
william schneider
Apr 12

JB keep up your relentless pursuit of the truth regarding Autism and its relation to childhood vaccines. Your essay and previous book on the subject is compelling and beyond refutation to anyone with an open mind or any mind at all!! AS your friend Kennedy and others have roared form the rooftops-Let the Science and the facts speak.

I will do what I can as a doctor to help bring the truth to light and end this nightmare for the children of this world-God's own precious gift to the world. The truth will out soon -and how sweet the day-while tragic

God bless you JB for all you have done over the years to save your son from the scourge of ASD and save other parents and children from this needless pain..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J.B. Handley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture