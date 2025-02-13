CLARK COUNTY, Washington—Remember California’s State Senator Richard Pan? In 2015, he took the Disneyland measles outbreak and used it to jam through legislation denying California’s parents any exemptions from vaccines for their kids to attend school. Other states took notice: hype up an outbreak, misrepresent the risks and scare legislators, push through draconian vaccine rules.

You may not remember the measles outbreak here in Portland (and southwest Washington, the state border is only 15 miles away) back in 2019, but it was worldwide news. In fact, Washington’s Governor Jay Inslee declared a “state of emergency” and brought in the military.

You can imagine my surprise, therefore, with a recent message I received, sent to me on the Substack platform, that stated the following:

Here’s the text: “I was a fiscal analyst for the Immunization programs division of the Oregon Health Authority working on floor 4 of the Portland State Office Building under Mimi Luther....you should query the vaccine adverse reaction data in a public records request from a system called Alert IIS. Also, the 2019 measles outbreak in Vancouver/Portland was fake. They made it up in order to change Washington's law. I know because when I was writing SQL queries on the sentinel database, I tried testing it against that database and nothing came up, so I asked Rex Larsen why that was and he froze. I got into the IMM drive (that's what you should ask for) and found memos that they were contracting with a P/R firm to promote the fake outbreak in order to pass the bill. The way OHA does the dirty work is by instructing medicaid COO's to make "grants" that will be outside the public records law. Also, this is all on background. Oregon has a journalist shield law and I consider substack journalism. I've never told anybody this stuff before.”

I was able to verify that the person who sent me this most definitely worked for the Oregon Health Authority.

Seems outrageous. Imagine if it’s true. If only we had someone running HHS who would be interested in getting to the bottom of this…

