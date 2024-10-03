There really are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child.

— Anne Lamott

(Author’s Note: I wrote How to End the Autism Epidemic in 2018. It’s sold 75,000 copies. I’ve updated much of the content from my book and integrated it into the articles on this blog. If you read all the articles here, you’ll get my 20 years of research for free! I hope you enjoy and share. See the Appendix for a compilation.)

LAFAYETTE, California—When we were newlyweds, my wife Lisa and I knew we wanted three or four kids. We planned to have kids every two years and see how we felt after each one. Our first son, Sam, was born in 1999 in Berkeley, California, and by early 2001 a family routine was settling in. We understood what it meant to be parents. Sleepless nights were routine. Our personal hobbies took a back seat. Dates and romance became rare events. Despite the chaos, it felt like the right time to expand the family.

Jamison took longer than expected. When he finally arrived in August 2002, a little more than thirty-three months younger than his big brother and almost a year behind “schedule,” I was overjoyed. Two boys? My sons would always have each other. A lifetime of wrestling matches, shared sports, and being dudes together was imminent. I couldn’t wait to watch and share in the fun. It was a euphoric time.

But on the night following Jamison’s two-month “well baby” visit—during which he received six separate vaccines—his health deteriorated rapidly and never rebounded. He developed eczema all over his body. He didn’t sleep for more than twenty minutes at a time. After a few sleepless nights, I had to move out of the master bedroom and sleep with Sam so I could make it up for work the next day. Lisa endured the crazy nights alone, waking with Jamison every time, trying to feed him back to sleep.

As time went on, Jamison developed dark circles under his eyes. His stomach became distended, and he was really skinny, almost emaciated. He sweated like crazy at night. The eczema persisted. He was constantly leaning on furniture (we later learned he was trying to ease the pain he was feeling in his gut), and he had frequent ear infections. He was always on antibiotics.

Our life, and our family, began to collapse. By late 2003, as Jamison’s health continued to decline, I would call home from business trips to brutal reports from Lisa about Jamison’s health. After one trip I returned home to California to a Post-it note on the kitchen counter from Lisa. “Went to Portland, sorry.” She had fled home to Oregon with the kids to be with her parents.

I remember the moment when our nanny said something. She was nervous. She was only twenty-one years old, a college junior. “I’m worried about Jamison,” she told me. “He’s not playing with things the way he used to.” I disregarded this comment—from the person who spent hours a day with my son—not yet ready to face the fact that something was terribly wrong.

A few months into 2004, our family bottomed out. Now eighteen months old, Jamison was sick, needy, never sleeping, and his behavior was changing for the worse. He’d run along walls, back and forth, turning his eyes to the side. He was spinning in circles, playing with toy trains in odd ways, stuffing himself with foods loaded with carbohydrates, alternating between diarrhea and constipation, and looking sicker than ever. He had been an early talker, but now his words had disappeared. Why was he no longer saying “juice” or “ball” or “doggie”?

“There goes our son with autism,” Lisa declared. She was half-joking, trying to rationalize his odd behavior. She didn’t know what “autism” meant, and neither did I. Wasn’t that the guy from Rain Man? She knew something was wrong, though. Inside, I was starting to worry, too. It wasn’t normal, the things Jamison was doing. The specter of the “A word” began to hang over our house.

Getting an appointment to have Jamison screened for autism was excruciating. The University of California, San Francisco, medical center and every other place we tried had multi-month waiting lists. When UCSF had an unexpected cancellation, we rushed in and got our answer: autism, the severe kind. The presiding doctor, famous in her field, told us to expect institutionalization. And probably no speech. Good luck; it will be a hard road. We asked about diet and some other things we had been reading about, and she said it was just a placebo for parents. My well-mannered, intelligent, socially savvy wife told the famous doctor to fuck off, in what would become the first of countless acts of rebellion against the medical establishment and its determinations of our son’s life.

Jamie, 2004, right after diagnosis

For a while Lisa and I told no one. We’d suppress our cries to try to show Sam, now four years old, that we were OK. As soon as he was napping or sleeping, we’d cry until the tears ran out. Every morning I woke up believing it was a nightmare. I was in a daze; the world had stopped making sense. Why was this happening to my son? So many dreams were being shattered at once about his life and his future. I felt my vision narrowing as the grief took over. Jamison was slipping away. He stopped recognizing us or acknowledging our comings and goings. It was unbearable.

I called my parents, living in Virginia, and said, “I need you right now.” They arrived the next day. When I met them at their hotel, I fell into their arms and wept. They would give Sam love and care while Lisa and I figured out what the hell we were going to do for Jamison.Autism had arrived.

Dr. Lynne Mielke greeted us in the waiting room of her office. She looked with concern at Jamison; he was doubled over on a small ottoman in the waiting room, applying pressure to his gut, as he often did. “Poor baby,” she exclaimed, “his belly must really be hurting him.” Lisa and I looked at each other, puzzled. We’d never thought about that simple explanation. It would be the first of many things Dr. Mielke would teach us about what had actually happened to our son.

Lisa had dragged herself to the computer first, while I still wallowed in misery. She started reading. “You need to read this stuff; kids are recovering!” she yelled at me. I finally joined her. Recovery? That certainly sounded better than the prognosis from UCSF. We set up two computers, side by side, in a narrow home office so we could research together. Two Stanford geeks, putting their well-honed research skills to work. There we sat, late into the night or into the morning, rubbing elbows and comparing notes, for weeks on end.

The things we learned challenged all of our beliefs. We learned there were two camps in the autism world. In the first camp, autism was a genetic condition, sort of like Down syndrome. If you had autism, you always would. Parents would be well served to accept their child’s fate and maximize the joy in life that they could. The second camp was the opposite. Autism was an environmental illness, mostly (but not only) caused by a recent massive uptick in the number of vaccines given to kids. Autism was essentially a label for a set of symptoms that included many other “comorbid” conditions, such as allergies, gut distress, poor sleep, and malnutrition. If you treated many of these physical symptoms, some or all of the things we call autism could disappear. Recovery from autism was very possible in this world, and there were doctors claiming that they were doing just that: recovering children with autism.

This information was deeply disturbing and confusing. Naively, we returned to our pediatrician and UCSF with this newfound research. They told us everything we were reading about vaccines and special diets was nonsense. We didn’t understand. Both sides couldn’t be right. How could there be experts telling us something that wasn’t true? What the hell was going on?

As Lisa and I read, researched, talked, listened, and considered the arguments and information coming at us, what we came to was this: The “autism is genetic” story didn’t make sense. There is no “autism gene,” and the genetic research done up to that point provided no answers and still doesn’t today. Moreover, the rate of autism has reached epidemic levels, and there’s no such thing as a “genetic epidemic.” Mark Blaxill, an autism parent, said it well, “You can’t explain all of this as a genetic disorder since the dawn of time.”[i] There had to be a cause.

The second camp—that autism is primarily environmental—made so much more sense to us. Jamie was so sick all the time! We’d watched him decline, time and again, after vaccine appointments. We went back over his pediatric appointment history and the symptoms we’d seen emerge; they corresponded completely. The parent stories we were reading online sounded exactly like Jamie’s story, and many parents were also reporting their children were recovering, once they found the right type of doctor, usually a “Defeat Autism Now!” or “DAN!” doctor. We chose to see the DAN! doctor closest to our California home, Dr. Lynne Mielke down the road in Pleasanton.

Lisa and I, newish parents, trying to keep it together

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has never recognized that children can recover from autism. In 2004 DAN! doctors were viewed as medical outcasts and shunned by the mainstream community. This made us very wary. We’d see Dr. Mielke, but we’d proceed with extreme caution; the last thing we wanted to do was cause Jamison additional harm. What if the UCSF doctors and our pediatrician were right? What if it was all quackery?

Dr. Mielke didn’t fit the picture our mainstream doctors had tried to paint. She had gone to Indiana University’s medical school and then completed her psychiatry residency at UCLA. She’d been a practicing psychiatrist until she watched her younger son disappear into autism after his vaccine appointments, just like Jamison. Desperate to help him recover, and armed with a medical degree, her research led her to the DAN! movement growing across the country. As her son’s symptoms started to improve, she decided to open a clinic to help other children. Dr. Mielke was polished, professional, and organized. Our first meeting with her left us utterly flabbergasted.

Unlike the pediatricians and UCSF diagnosticians who had dismissed our questions about the vaccine-autism rumors and special diets that we were gathering during our research, Dr. Mielke quickly confirmed them. “Yes, it’s the vaccines. For most of the kids, that’s what pushes them over the edge,” she told us matter-of-factly. What was her evidence? Hundreds of patients with the same story as her son and Jamison and the medical tests to support the theory that vaccine injury—not genetics—was creating a generation of children with more autism than the world had ever seen.

More importantly, she was also bearing witness to many of her patients improving, and some recovering completely, by following what was known as the DAN! Protocol, a combination of diet, nutrition, and detox that had been spearheaded by the San Diego–based Autism Research Institute. She wanted to do tests on Jamison that our mainstream doctors hadn’t even considered, and she was particularly focused on healing his gut. Why hadn’t the other doctors even mentioned that?

We decided to give it a try. Dr. Mielke’s son and our son had the same backstory. We would only do interventions that posed no risk to Jamison’s health. Removing gluten and dairy posed no risks. Within two weeks of our first visit with Dr. Mielke, a combination of diet, nutritional supplements, cod liver oil, and probiotics had flattened Jamison’s belly, and he’d stopped leaning on furniture. Eye contact started to return. The dark circles under his eyes were going away. His awareness of the world around him was returning.

Encouraged, we became students of biomedical treatment for autism, which means you treat the medical symptoms a child with autism is experiencing, like poor sleep, gut distress, food allergies, or recurrent ear infections. Elbow to elbow on our matching computers, Lisa and I researched everything that might work to save Jamison. He had just turned two, and we felt that recovery was a real possibility for him. He was getting better and better.

You’d think witnessing Jamison’s health improve would make us ecstatic, and in a sense it did, but our feelings were also far more complex than that. Watching Dr. Mielke’s prophecies bear out in Jamison’s improved health was like falling down a rabbit hole and losing faith in the world we thought we knew, all at once. How could we be getting advice from autism experts that was so contradictory? How come UCSF didn’t seem to care if a doctor just thirty miles away was recovering children from autism? Why weren’t these doctors all talking to each other and sharing ideas and information?

More unbearable than the thought that Dr. Mielke and the hundreds of other DAN! doctors across the country were wrong was the feeling that she was right. Were vaccines the primary trigger for an epidemic of autism? Were we really doing that to kids? The scale of damage was nearly incomprehensible. This would be a recurring theme for us on this journey. We’d meet highly intelligent parents, doctors, and scientists who would tell us that, yes, that’s exactly what’s going on. It was two different realities.

The mainstream press paints this issue as crazy, desperate parents looking for someone or something to blame, but that’s not accurate or fair, and it doesn’t help kids. Over the course of fifteen years, I’ve been astonished by the things prominent scientists, doctors, politicians, and parents have said about the connection between vaccines and autism. The community of people who know the truth has grown massively since Jamison was diagnosed. For many the knowledge required them to pay the ultimate price: witnessing their own child decline after being vaccinated. Many of these highly educated, intelligent people would tell me, “I never would have believed it if it hadn’t happened to me.”

In retrospect I shirked my duty to research vaccines properly. You don’t think of a vaccine as a medical procedure, but that’s what it is. I hadn’t done a shred of primary research about vaccines prior to vaccinating my children. I remembered being vaccinated as a kid and thought, “I’ve been vaccinated, and I’m fine.” I trusted the authorities, who all seemed to be saying that vaccines were safe and effective.

I had no idea that in 1986 vaccine makers were given blanket indemnity from liability by the US Congress. I didn’t know the vaccine schedule in the United States had tripled since the mid-1980s. Or that the US government had paid out $3.6 billion for vaccine injuries. Or that other first-world countries gave many fewer vaccines, and had much less autism. I didn’t know the hepatitis B vaccine, often given on day one of life, only provided protection for four years. Or that autism, ADHD, asthma, and allergies were all skyrocketing, and that their rise corresponded to changes in the vaccine schedule. I couldn’t know that biological science would show how a vaccine can injure an infant’s brain—because it hadn’t been published yet. And I certainly had never read the many published studies showing how vaccines can result in autoimmunity and neurological damage.

Most significantly, I believed the narratives that appealed to emotion and trust in authority that we often hear about vaccines. Herd immunity, for example: Nobody wants to be the selfish parent who puts everyone else at risk. Vaccination is important, not only for our own kids but for the health of the community, especially the vulnerable, right? Well, no one really knows because we’ve never come close to achieving herd immunity through vaccines. Ever. Dr. Russell Blaylock, a retired neurosurgeon, explains:

That vaccine-induced herd immunity is mostly myth can be proven quite simply. When I was in medical school, we were taught that all of the childhood vaccines lasted a lifetime. This thinking existed for over 70 years. It was not until relatively recently that it was discovered that most of these vaccines lost their effectiveness 2 to 10 years after being given. What this means is that at least half the population, that is the baby boomers, have had no vaccine-induced immunity against any of these diseases for which they had been vaccinated very early in life. In essence, at least 50% or more of the population was unprotected for decades.

Today the science is clear that all vaccines wane in four to ten years. With the adult population less than 50 percent up to date on vaccines, we’re nowhere near herd immunity and never have been. “Herd immunity” is one of the many sophisticated PR strategies designed to compel parents into vaccinating their children through emotional manipulation.

In the fall of 2004, I returned to work, but I was often holed up in my office researching autism, biomedical intervention, and vaccines. It felt like there was so much to learn, Jamison’s future was in our hands, and we were racing against the clock.

Managing my own anger was a challenge. The more I learned, the stronger I felt that greed, ignorance, and spineless bureaucrats had contributed to a situation that injured my son and put a normal life for him out of reach. When you learn what I learned and when you step back and really think about the scale of destruction and when you see that people in positions of authority know and yet refuse to act, it’s hard to bear. Every time we’d see Jamison’s health improve, it reminded us how avoidable this was, and that made us madder still.

Eight months after Jamison’s diagnosis, Lisa and I channeled our energy and anger to create an organization and a website called Generation Rescue. It allowed parents with newly diagnosed children to quickly get all the information they needed about biomedical intervention, connect with other parents, and find a doctor in their state. It had taken us weeks on the computer to find all this information; why not make it easier for the next family by putting it all in one place? We launched in May 2005, and the organization has helped thousands of families begin the journey to recovery. Today the number of stories of recovery and improvement by families that found our website number in the thousands.

A few years after we launched, Jenny McCarthy happened on Generation Rescue’s website, used the guidance it provided, and fully recovered her own son. Out of gratitude, she found us and said she wanted to help, and she’s been the leader ever since. Jenny and Executive Director Candace McDonald, have spearheaded a Rescue Grant program, so that families without the money to start biomedical treatment are now supported. They also run the annual Autism Education Summit, the leading conference to feature doctors and scientists discussing cutting-edge developments in biomedical research.

Me, Jenny, and some heroes!

Discussing vaccinations and autism isn’t an explosive topic, it’s thermonuclear. Both sides of the argument feel, with great passion, that the health and welfare of our children are at stake. Much of that passion is the product of several lies told repeatedly. These lies form a foundation for self-interested parties to deny, obscure, and misdirect the truth about what’s happening to millions of children. They pit well-meaning parents against well-meaning parents. Remove the lies, and you’re left with a deeply disturbing explanation for why so many children have autism, seemingly out of the blue.

Interestingly, the belief that vaccines can cause autism isn’t the fringe topic many mainstream media articles make it out to be. In the 2016 election of the 128 million people who voted for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, 24.3 percent of them believe this statement is true: “Vaccines have been shown to cause autism.” That’s 31.3 million people. It’s not a conspiracy theory, as I hope my blog will show you through sound logic, data, and scientific studies. (Obviously, post-Covid, these numbers have exploded and our community is now damn-near mainstream!!)

What I write on this blog may challenge many things you believe to be true. I know how that feels. I trusted my doctors. I listened to authorities. I struggled to accept that people would lie. Yes, I’m incredibly angry about what happened to my son, and about the ridiculous number of children now affected by autism, but I’m not angry because I need someone to blame. I’m angry because after twenty years of immersing myself in the scientific literature, beating down the doors of the most knowledgeable doctors and scientists in the country, weighing every argument I encountered, and witnessing the experiences of so many families, including my own—essentially eating, breathing, and living autism—I know that autism is preventable and recoverable, but we’ll never end this epidemic until we reckon with the lies and obfuscation that enable it.

So the first step to ending the autism epidemic is to be honest about how it started, and expose the lies told, time and again, to distract and confuse the issue. We need to name names and hold people and institutions accountable. We need to look at common arguments—that the rate of autism isn’t actually increasing and that the science is settled, for example—and intellectually dismantle them in a logical, fact-based way. We need to look at the role of the media, Big Pharma, and trusted institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the AAP. We need to follow the money. I wrote about this on my blog, I hope you will read each post, covering the lie about the autism epidemic not actually being a real epidemic, the lie that it’s not about the money, and the lie that the “science is settled.”

The second step is to understand the clear and compelling scientific evidence that supports the connection between vaccines and autism. What many people don’t know (because the mainstream media doesn’t report this) is that since 2004 there has been a revolution in the understanding of the cause of autism, based on the rapid-fire publication of a number of biological studies that point to an “immune activation event” in the brain—immune activation being the whole point, by the way, of vaccination. Does that mean vaccines are the only cause of autism? No. Other things can cause immune activation events; it just appears that vaccines do it most consistently and devastatingly. My most popular blog post, I wrote about that right here.

What many people also don’t know is that recently some highly respected scientists—experts who were relied on to testify against parents in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program’s “vaccine court”—have recently switched sides and now support the view of so many parents that vaccines can indeed cause autism. They have amended their views based on evolving science. Their words carry tremendous weight, and I hope this article I wrote helps put their comments, many of which have never before seen the light of day, into proper context.

The third step to ending the autism epidemic is to develop a constructive plan for how we protect future generations from a devastating epidemic now impacting one in thirty-six American children based on what we understand about the cause of autism and where families and doctors have experienced success in recovery.

The autism epidemic is ultimately a failing of our public health officials. In the United States the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—a federal agency within the Department of Health and Human Services—is not only responsible for implementing our national vaccination program but, in a twist of bitter irony, is also responsible for tracking the number of children with autism. It’s as if the expression, “the fox guarding the henhouse” had been waiting its whole life for this moment. Sadly, the CDC’s failings are further enabled by scientists, doctors, and many members of the media willing to parrot the same old lies that obscure an honest discourse about the epidemic and how to end it.

I know some people will label me and this blog as “anti-vaccine.” This is a slur used to quell debate and a waste of my time and yours. People for safer cars are not “anti-car.” As Professor Chris Exley of Keele University, a pioneer in establishing the biological relationship between vaccine aluminum and autism, explains:

How do you express a legitimate concern about aluminium adjuvants in vaccines without being labelled as ‘anti-vaccine’? . . . The answer appears to be that you cannot.

We don’t have time for these kinds of oversimplified attacks and binary labels. Our kids desperately need us to rise to the occasion of an informed, intellectual, and fact-based debate that examines arguments on their merits. I’m not saying I’m not angry—you’ll see plenty of anger throughout my writings directed at the people and institutions I have learned are responsible for the current unprecedented crisis in our kids’ health—but simplistic ad hominem attacks that a person is anti-vaccine for expressing a legitimate and informed concern get us no closer to ending this devastating epidemic.

What I genuinely believe is that each vaccine needs to be evaluated on its own merits. While I acknowledge that vaccines provide some benefit to society in reducing cases of certain acute illness, they also cause brain damage in some of the vulnerable kids who receive them. Parents have a right to all the information they need—this is called “informed consent”—to make an informed risk/reward decision on behalf of their kids. The public health establishment in this country has not been forthcoming with us. They exaggerate the overall benefits from vaccination and severely downplay the risks, either through improper monitoring and testing or through blatant misrepresentations. And while we have the capacity to do it, we don’t systematically assess the children who are more vulnerable to vaccination before they receive any. I believe the public’s trust in the very institutions whose charge it is to protect our health has been severely compromised.

Thank you for reading my blog, thank you for being willing to consider that what articles here say is true, and thank you, if you so choose, for sharing these links with others. Oh, and I think I’ll end with a classic. I think we can all agree that Dr. Stork is a) a wanker and b) a typical doctor. Cheers, JB

About the author

J.B. Handley is the proud father of a child with Autism. He spent his career in the private equity industry and received his undergraduate degree with honors from Stanford University. His first book, How to End the Autism Epidemic, was published in September 2018. The book has sold more than 75,000 copies, was an NPD Bookscan and Publisher’s Weekly Bestseller, broke the Top 40 on Amazon, and has more than 1,000 Five-star reviews. Mr. Handley and his nonspeaking son are also the authors of Underestimated: An Autism Miracle and co-produced the film SPELLERS, available now on YouTube.

