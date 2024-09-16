Share this post
J.B. Handley: Dr. Andrew Wakefield Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
jbhandley.substack.com
J.B. Handley: Dr. Andrew Wakefield Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
Hero or villain? I know what I think, perhaps listen to the man himself and make your own decision?
Sep 16, 2024
48
Share this post
J.B. Handley: Dr. Andrew Wakefield Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
jbhandley.substack.com
11
J.B. Handley Blog
cancel-proof, two-time author of books about autism.cancel-proof, two-time author of books about autism.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
J.B. Handley: Dr. Andrew Wakefield Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic