J.B. Handley: Katie Wright Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic

NEW YORK, New York—Autism Speaks truly sucks. They’ve absorbed most of the funding for autism, and yet their mission tells you what a farce the organization truly is:

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. We do this through advocacy, services, supports, research and innovation, and advances in care for autistic individuals and their families.

Of course, as a parent of a child with autism, I appreciate a world that’s inclusive of my 22-year old son. It’s a lot easier to be inclusive today than it was 30 years ago for one obvious reason: there are WAY MORE PEOPLE WITH AUTISM!

I just wrote about the very real rise in the number of people with autism tonight:

Go to the website of Autism Speaks right now and you will see:

Zero sense of urgency to find out where all this autism has come from

Zero data on the real rise in the rate of autism

And, of course, a clear line in the sand for that which shall never be said:

The great irony of Autism Speaks’ abandonment of trying to figure out why there’ so much autism in the world and—dare I say it—trying to actually prevent autism from happening, is that the organization was founded by two well-meaning grandparents who had their grandson massively regress after his vaccine appointments, according to the amazing Katie Wright, the mother, who I hope you enjoy listening to. Katie, thank you for always being true to Christian, despite enormous pressure to keep your mouth shut. Katie’s Twitter Feed is a thing of beauty, starting with her profile, where, as usual, she honors her son and tells the truth! Go, Katie, Go!