Share this post
J.B. Handley: Dr. Paul Thomas Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
jbhandley.substack.com
J.B. Handley: Dr. Paul Thomas Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
Well-versed, outspoken Portland-based Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas will challenge much of the conventional wisdom on pediatrics.
Mar 25, 2023
J.B. Handley Blog
cancel-proof, two-time author of books about autism.cancel-proof, two-time author of books about autism.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
J.B. Handley: Dr. Paul Thomas Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic