J.B. Handley Blog

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Andrew Wakefield vs Stanley Plotkin: which one is evil?
How will history remember each of these men? The future of our kids depends on getting it right.
  
J.B. Handley
J.B. Handley: Dr. Andrew Wakefield Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
Hero or villain? I know what I think, perhaps listen to the man himself and make your own decision?
  
J.B. Handley
13
1:14:30
Alex Berenson got duped by autism's "tobacco science"(don't let it happen to you)
Don't be fooled by the fake science Pharma has created to obscure the obvious connection between vaccines and autism
  
J.B. Handley
28
Retract Mitkus 2011, end the autism epidemic
Some studies matter more than others, Mitkus 2011 is holding back the dam on the truth about aluminum adjuvant toxicity
  
J.B. Handley
10
International scientists have found autism's cause. What will Americans do?
Five clear, replicable, and related discoveries explaining how autism is triggered have formed an undeniably clear picture of autism’s causation.
  
J.B. Handley
134

August 2024

March 2023

J.B. Handley: Dr. Paul Thomas Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
Well-versed, outspoken Portland-based Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas will challenge much of the conventional wisdom on pediatrics.
  
J.B. Handley
10
1:10:05
Here comes SPELLERS, the year's most important film
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—In one week, SPELLERS, a movie inspired by the book my son Jamie and I wrote in 2021 titled Underestimated: an Autism Miracle will…
  
J.B. Handley
5

February 2023

ASHA tells 50 million nonspeakers, “you aren’t capable.”
By J.B. Handley
  
J.B. Handley
18

December 2021

© 2024 J.B. Handley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture