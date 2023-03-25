J.B. Handley Blog
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Andrew Wakefield vs Stanley Plotkin: which one is evil?
How will history remember each of these men? The future of our kids depends on getting it right.
27 mins ago
•
J.B. Handley
Share this post
Andrew Wakefield vs Stanley Plotkin: which one is evil?
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
J.B. Handley: Dr. Andrew Wakefield Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
Hero or villain? I know what I think, perhaps listen to the man himself and make your own decision?
16 hrs ago
•
J.B. Handley
66
Share this post
J.B. Handley: Dr. Andrew Wakefield Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
1:14:30
Alex Berenson got duped by autism's "tobacco science"(don't let it happen to you)
Don't be fooled by the fake science Pharma has created to obscure the obvious connection between vaccines and autism
Sep 14
•
J.B. Handley
72
Share this post
Alex Berenson got duped by autism's "tobacco science"(don't let it happen to you)
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
Retract Mitkus 2011, end the autism epidemic
Some studies matter more than others, Mitkus 2011 is holding back the dam on the truth about aluminum adjuvant toxicity
Sep 7
•
J.B. Handley
70
Share this post
Retract Mitkus 2011, end the autism epidemic
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
International scientists have found autism's cause. What will Americans do?
Five clear, replicable, and related discoveries explaining how autism is triggered have formed an undeniably clear picture of autism’s causation.
Sep 2
•
J.B. Handley
420
Share this post
International scientists have found autism's cause. What will Americans do?
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
134
August 2024
Did vaccines really save the world?
Since 1900, there’s been a 74% decline in mortality rates in developed countries, largely due to a marked decrease in deaths from infectious diseases…
Aug 24
•
J.B. Handley
56
Share this post
Did vaccines really save the world?
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
March 2023
J.B. Handley: Dr. Paul Thomas Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
Well-versed, outspoken Portland-based Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas will challenge much of the conventional wisdom on pediatrics.
Mar 25, 2023
•
J.B. Handley
28
Share this post
J.B. Handley: Dr. Paul Thomas Interview, How to End the Autism Epidemic
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
1:10:05
Here comes SPELLERS, the year's most important film
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—In one week, SPELLERS, a movie inspired by the book my son Jamie and I wrote in 2021 titled Underestimated: an Autism Miracle will…
Mar 23, 2023
•
J.B. Handley
19
Share this post
Here comes SPELLERS, the year's most important film
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
February 2023
ASHA tells 50 million nonspeakers, “you aren’t capable.”
By J.B. Handley
Feb 10, 2023
•
J.B. Handley
69
Share this post
ASHA tells 50 million nonspeakers, “you aren’t capable.”
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
December 2021
I was so wrong about autism (thank God!)
I no longer believe nonspeakers with autism are suffering from cognitive challenges, this turns our whole understanding of autism upside-down
Dec 26, 2021
•
J.B. Handley
58
Share this post
I was so wrong about autism (thank God!)
jbhandley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
© 2024 J.B. Handley
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts